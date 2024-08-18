British tennis star Jack Draper involved in 'most controversial match point ever' as opponent is left stunned





British tennis star Jack Draper reached the next round of the Cincinnati Open after a highly controversial match point. The 22-year-old played in the round of 16 of the Cincinnati Open against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. After losing the first set 7-5, Draper came back to win the match after taking the second and third sets 6-4, 6-4. However, the quality of the match was overshadowed by controversy after the final throw of the final set caused the two players and umpires to argue at the net. The British number one was leading 40-30 in the final game when a drop shot landed directly on the net rope and slowly rolled over the net. and seems to win the point. Neither the players nor the crowd reacted to the shot, as they were unsure whether the point would stand. But shortly after the referee made his decision, he said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I rule it was a fair shot. Game, set, match Draper.” Despite the call meaning he had won the match, the young Briton immediately questioned the decision, saying: “I would play it again. If there was a replay I would play it again, but I don't know?” His opponent also protested, shouting angrily that Draper had “knocked the ball on the ground.” The Canadian then warned Draper: “You're going to run now, and it's going to be everywhere. It's going to look ridiculous. It's going to be crazy.” Jack Draper and Felix Auger-Aliassime argued with the stewards for four minutes after the controversial ending to their match. (Image: Getty) The crowd agreed with the 24-year-old and continued to chant for the match to be replayed, while a match official came onto the pitch to discuss the matter. After four minutes of deliberation, Auger-Aliassime gave the referee one last chance to change his mind and replay the point. But the American remained unmoved, saying, “If I had any doubts, I would tell you. We can look at it again after the game and if I see that I was wrong, I will admit it.” Eventually, the two players shook hands and the match was over. Draper advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Dane Holger Rune.

