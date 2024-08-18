Landeskog 'tries' to return just before the start of the season





In a new interview with NHL.com, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar had some good news about Gabriel Landeskog. “He’s trying to get back here sometime early in the season and if that goes well, that would be a huge boost for us,” Bednar told Tom Gulitti. NHL.com. “So that's something we're all a little bit anxious about, but also very excited about. He hasn't played for us in two years.” Landeskog hasn’t played in an NHL game since Game Six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. He missed the entire 2023 season, though it didn’t really seem like that was planned after winning the Cup. He underwent knee surgery early in the 2023 season and worked toward a return, but never made it. That resulted in a cartilage transplant in May 2023, from which he’s now trying to return. Lonzo Ball, who underwent the same surgery in March 2023, has returned to full basketball-related activities and has been scrimmaging without restrictions lately. Landeskog is back in Denver and has been spotted skating. In the same interview, Bednar indicated that there is a chance that Artturi Lehkonen will not be ready for the start of the season. Lehkonen required surgery this offseason to correct a shoulder issue. As Chris MacFarland noted last month, Logan O'Connor is expected to be ready when the season starts after hip surgery. With Landeskog, Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin all potentially unavailable to start the season, the Avalanche may have room for some young players to break out. Guys like Nikolai Kovalenko, Jean-Luc Foudy and Calum Ritchie should get a chance to play with some quality players when training camp begins in a month. Landeskog could be a big boost for the Avalanche both on and off the ice. With so much time missed, there’s no telling what kind of player he’ll be when he returns, but the team has certainly missed their captain the past two seasons. I’m out of town right now, but when I get back I’ll swing by Family Sports a few times to see if the captain is out there skating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradohockeynow.com/2024/08/17/landeskog-trying-to-return-near-start-of-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos