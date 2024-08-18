Is it time for India's top table tennis players Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula to rethink their long-pimple rubber game plan? | Sport-others News

Before the Olympics, rubber rackets were the talk of the table tennis world, especially after Indian players Ayhika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra stunned the best Chinese table tennis players.

China reportedly had a training camp on how to play against players using pimple-tipped rubber.

In the Olympic singles competition, Sreeja put up a solid fight against Tokyo silver medallist Sun Yingsha in a pre-quarterfinal clash. She lost nine game points in the first two games and could not recover after that. Manika seemed ready for the team event after her loss to Japan's Miu Hirano in the singles.

India's opponents in the quarterfinals were Germany. But who would have thought that Germany's Annett Kaufmann would end India's stay in Paris.

The left-hander read Manika's game so well that no amount of twiddling or blocking could unbalance her. Kaufmann won 3-1 and then inflicted an even worse 3-0 defeat on Sreeja in what was the final game of the tie. Both Sreeja and Manika use long pimple rubber on one side of their racquets.

Long pimple rubber is a defensive trick and has the opposite effect on the spin played by the opponent. If the opponent plays a backspin shot, the ball will have topspin when you return with this rubber and vice versa. A quick switch halfway through the rally is the key to surprise the opponent.

However, the advantage of the long pimples disappeared for the Indian players during the Olympics. With pace, power and just plain understanding of how the long pimples work, Kaufmann was able to beat two Indian players, perhaps the best in the world at using long pimple rubber.

The Los Angeles Olympics are still four years away, but what do Manika and Sreeja, two top 25 players, need to do to have a shot at a medal?

According to Manika's coach Aman Balgu, the focus should be on the fitness level.

I think Manika and other Indians need to work on their fitness. To win an Olympic medal, we need to generate a lot more power and spin. You have to win six matches to win a medal in singles and I don't think our players can sustain the same high intensity for six matches at the moment. We can talk about strategies and tactics all day long but if you don't have the physical fitness to back it up, you won't get a medal, Balgu said.

National coach Massimo Costantini, who is currently in his hometown in Italy on a mini-vacation before the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) League begins next week, told The Indian Express that it doesn’t matter what rubber a player uses. What matters is how you vary your strokes.

In the women’s game, the focus is on variation and ball placement. I won’t say whether pimple rubber is an advantage or not, but you can have more variations when you play with pimples. No consecutive ball should be played the same way. You have to create surprise, you can’t get into a predictable loop. The key has to be a change of strategy, basically disorienting the opponents, said Costantini, 66.

What is the option?

There is no denying that Indian women have entered the world’s top 25 thanks to their use of long pimples. After Sreeja and Manika, the next best Indian is Sutirtha Mukherjee at world number 83, who uses fast rubbers on both sides of the bat. And the women who use fast rubbers have struggled to even enter the world’s top 60, with Archana Kamath being the best among them, reaching world number 65 in 2022.

Somnath Ghosh, Sreeja's coach, says pimples are not the only reason.

Sreeja and Manika have not reached where they are by long pimples, but with them. There is a difference. Look, you can defend with long pimples, but how are you going to score a point? You have to attack. And for that you need a great forehand attack. You also have to know when to attack. That acumen has to be there, Ghosh said.

But how does a Sreeja get into the top 10 of the world rankings?

Sreeja’s chart is impressive. She has entered the top 100 and reached 21st in the world rankings in less than two years. If you ask me now what needs to be improved to get her a medal in LA, I will say only fitness. Physical and mental, said Ghosh.

The bigger picture

Coach Costantini emphasizes again that you need 'a good structure' to reach the top.

“I am confident that the Indians can beat the best players irrespective of their rubbers. We have players with drive and skills but what we need is a solid programme and support. We need consistent development from coaches who know the modern ways of the game and how to develop a player. One of the main reasons why I came here is to help create such a structure,” he says.

The first is to set up a national centre, which will most likely come up in Bengaluru.

It will change the sport in the country, I can tell you that. We can have a permanent place to have this Indian TT movement. We can provide opportunities for players at different levels to come and train. Talent identification will be huge and the players and coaches can be monitored. The country is ready to start producing players of the highest quality and this will only accelerate that, Costantini.

And the men?

Now that Sharath Kamal has played his last Olympics, the stick has fallen for Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan. The two have not made the top 30 in the last three years, with Harmeet's career best score being 59. Costantini, however, says he is not worried about the men.

“I know Indian men will reach new heights. Just look at the way Manav Thakkar is playing and know that there is a huge pool of talent. Consistency is a key area that they need to focus on and we will help them reach the top,” he said.

Two years ago, Indian paddlers had no hope of a medal at the Olympics. That changed just before Paris. Come LA 2028, the clamor for a medal will only get louder, amplified by the long breakouts or not, remains to be seen.