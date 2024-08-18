



Melbourne: Australia will host England in 2027 for a separate celebratory match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket. The match celebrates one and a half centuries of Test cricket since the first match between Australia and England in March 1877. The 1977 Centenary Test was won by Australia, playing a match for the first time, by 45 runs. In addition, Cricket Australia (CA) has finalised the allocation of hosting rights for several men's international Test matches, ODIs, T20Is and other competitions for the next seven summers, from 2024-25 to 2030-31. These arrangements completed by CA are part of a series of strategic partnerships between the cricket association and state governments to provide greater access for fans and communities while expanding cricket events nationwide. “We are extremely grateful for the strong support of the state and territory governments and venue operators, who are helping us to deliver fantastic experiences across the country and maximise the economic impact of these major events,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of California, as quoted by cricket.com.au. “The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a magnificent celebration of the pinnacle of the game in one of the world’s greatest sporting arenas and we can’t wait to host England on that occasion.” The agreements also ended speculation about the MCG moving its annual Boxing Day Test, which is a tradition, while the Sydney Cricket Ground continues to host the New Year's Eve match. In addition, from the 2025/26 season, Adelaide Oval will host the 'Christmas Test' each December, a combination of day-night and day Tests. Perth has been awarded the hosting rights for the first men's Test match of the summer until the 2026-27 season. “We are delighted to confirm the long-term hosting rights, which will give us certainty over the venues that will host fantastic cricket matches for the next seven years,” Hockley said. “We are confident this schedule will deliver the best cricket at the best venues and at the right times across the country, with a fantastic mix of iconic Test matches, new blockbusters such as the Western Test and Christmas Test, and exciting day and night matches.” “It is a challenging task to ensure cities across Australia get the best possible matches at the times they want, but we believe this plan will deliver a fantastic schedule for cricket fans,” he added. Published August 18, 2024, 10:53 AM IS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/mcg-to-host-one-off-australia-england-match-to-celebrate-150-years-of-test-cricket-3154938 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos