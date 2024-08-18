Doak Campbell Stadium construction on schedule

The focus is on Florida State Football's season opener in Dublin next Saturday against Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles home opener against Boston College Labor Day isn't far away either.

And Seminole Boosters, Inc., the FSU ticket office and construction workers are working hard to welcome fans back to Doak Campbell Stadium.

The iconic venue is currently undergoing a major renovation that is proceeding according to schedule, which will have an impact on this season but is also a major investment in the programme.

“Now that we're seeing some progress, you really get excited about the end result,” said longtime season ticket holder Mike Harrison.

Approximately 27,000 season ticket holders received their tickets and parking passes (8,000 distributed) via email Tuesday for FSU's seven-game home schedule.

The home opponents are Boston College (Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN), Memphis (Sept. 14, 12:00 p.m., ESPN), California (Sept. 21), Clemson (Oct. 5), North Carolina (Nov. 2), Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and Florida (Nov. 30).

Four (Florida, Clemson, North Carolina, Cal) of the games are sold out. Capacity is likely to be around 55,000, down from a sold out capacity of 79,560 in 2023.

The Seminoles, ranked No. 10 in the preseason Poll among American LBM coaches and the AP Top 25 rankings for the season, open their season against the Yellow Jackets in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 24.

Kickoff is at 12:00 PM (EST) on ESPN.

Seminole Boosters continue to communicate with season ticket holders and donors

On Wednesday, the Seminole Boosters, the fundraising arm of FSU Athletics, also sent members an email with an update on the renewal of season tickets for 2025.

FSU's $265 million commitment to modernize Doak Campbell Stadium naturally included a season ticket increase and a one-time capital contribution.

Not all season ticket holders will see an increase, however. According to FSU, most grandstand seats will be the same price, or will have a modest increase.

While not everyone is happy with the plan to renew season tickets, the Boosters have announced that the following locations are sold out for 2025: the Founders Suites, Founders Loge Boxes (mini suites), the West Sideline Club and the Dunlap Champions Club Loge Boxes.

Seminole Boosters sales associates will also continue to schedule and hold appointments with season ticket holders based on their priority (contribution level).

The fundraising organization aims to meet all donors (approximately 8,000) among its season ticket holders.

For example, Harrison initially refused to renew his season ticket, citing the price increase and conflicting information about the stadium renovation.

However, Harrison, whose family has held season tickets for generations, increased his annual fee.

“We didn't want anything to do with it until we went out there and talked to them (Boosters) and we could actually see what the final project would look like,” Harrison said.

“We have a much better picture of the direction of the program.”

FSU Football Undergoing Three Construction Projects Simultaneously

Mark Cameron, vice president of stadium development and sales strategy for Seminole Boosters, Inc., has spearheaded the organization's outreach.

Cameron wanted to ensure that FSU season ticket holders and fans received the correct information regarding renewing their tickets, prices and options, and is pleased with the response.

He said about 85 percent of donors have extended their donations for 2024. The organization has met with more than 3,100 donors in person or virtually since last year to find their 2025 fit.

“I think the face-to-face meetings have really shown how important our donors are to us. We want to thank them for everything they've done, show them the new options and make sure they're part of this process,” Cameron said.

“We felt this was the only way.”

FSU has three construction projects underway simultaneously in and near Doak Campbell Stadium:

The renovation of the west grandstand, which will house 7,000 temporary seats; the Dunlap Football Center behind the stadium; and work on environmental, health and safety building codes in the east grandstand were funded in part by a controversial vote by elected officials to direct $27 million in sales taxes to the project.

FSU expects the gaming experience for fans to be improved once the project is completed.

“It's incredibly important to make sure that we're constantly trying to improve, whether it's our student-athletes, they see what we're doing and how we're improving and getting better, and we also have to make sure that the fan experience continues to be at that level,” FSU Athletics Director Michael Alford told the Tallahassee Democrat in a previous interview.

“Because I say it all the time, 'We're the leader in the country, because 60 percent of our fans travel over three and a half hours to get here. And we need to continue that experience for the impact we have on game day in Leon and Tallahassee, because it has a huge economic impact.'