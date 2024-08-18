Sports
Doak Campbell Stadium construction on schedule
The focus is on Florida State Football's season opener in Dublin next Saturday against Georgia Tech.
The Seminoles home opener against Boston College Labor Day isn't far away either.
And Seminole Boosters, Inc., the FSU ticket office and construction workers are working hard to welcome fans back to Doak Campbell Stadium.
The iconic venue is currently undergoing a major renovation that is proceeding according to schedule, which will have an impact on this season but is also a major investment in the programme.
“Now that we're seeing some progress, you really get excited about the end result,” said longtime season ticket holder Mike Harrison.
More:How Will FSU Stadium Change in 2024 Amid Renovations? Expect 24,000 Fewer Seats
Approximately 27,000 season ticket holders received their tickets and parking passes (8,000 distributed) via email Tuesday for FSU's seven-game home schedule.
The home opponents are Boston College (Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN), Memphis (Sept. 14, 12:00 p.m., ESPN), California (Sept. 21), Clemson (Oct. 5), North Carolina (Nov. 2), Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and Florida (Nov. 30).
Four (Florida, Clemson, North Carolina, Cal) of the games are sold out. Capacity is likely to be around 55,000, down from a sold out capacity of 79,560 in 2023.
The Seminoles, ranked No. 10 in the preseason Poll among American LBM coaches and the AP Top 25 rankings for the season, open their season against the Yellow Jackets in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 24.
Kickoff is at 12:00 PM (EST) on ESPN.
Seminole Boosters continue to communicate with season ticket holders and donors
On Wednesday, the Seminole Boosters, the fundraising arm of FSU Athletics, also sent members an email with an update on the renewal of season tickets for 2025.
FSU's $265 million commitment to modernize Doak Campbell Stadium naturally included a season ticket increase and a one-time capital contribution.
Not all season ticket holders will see an increase, however. According to FSU, most grandstand seats will be the same price, or will have a modest increase.
While not everyone is happy with the plan to renew season tickets, the Boosters have announced that the following locations are sold out for 2025: the Founders Suites, Founders Loge Boxes (mini suites), the West Sideline Club and the Dunlap Champions Club Loge Boxes.
Seminole Boosters sales associates will also continue to schedule and hold appointments with season ticket holders based on their priority (contribution level).
The fundraising organization aims to meet all donors (approximately 8,000) among its season ticket holders.
For example, Harrison initially refused to renew his season ticket, citing the price increase and conflicting information about the stadium renovation.
However, Harrison, whose family has held season tickets for generations, increased his annual fee.
“We didn't want anything to do with it until we went out there and talked to them (Boosters) and we could actually see what the final project would look like,” Harrison said.
“We have a much better picture of the direction of the program.”
FSU Football Undergoing Three Construction Projects Simultaneously
Mark Cameron, vice president of stadium development and sales strategy for Seminole Boosters, Inc., has spearheaded the organization's outreach.
Cameron wanted to ensure that FSU season ticket holders and fans received the correct information regarding renewing their tickets, prices and options, and is pleased with the response.
He said about 85 percent of donors have extended their donations for 2024. The organization has met with more than 3,100 donors in person or virtually since last year to find their 2025 fit.
“I think the face-to-face meetings have really shown how important our donors are to us. We want to thank them for everything they've done, show them the new options and make sure they're part of this process,” Cameron said.
“We felt this was the only way.”
FSU has three construction projects underway simultaneously in and near Doak Campbell Stadium:
The renovation of the west grandstand, which will house 7,000 temporary seats; the Dunlap Football Center behind the stadium; and work on environmental, health and safety building codes in the east grandstand were funded in part by a controversial vote by elected officials to direct $27 million in sales taxes to the project.
FSU expects the gaming experience for fans to be improved once the project is completed.
“It's incredibly important to make sure that we're constantly trying to improve, whether it's our student-athletes, they see what we're doing and how we're improving and getting better, and we also have to make sure that the fan experience continues to be at that level,” FSU Athletics Director Michael Alford told the Tallahassee Democrat in a previous interview.
“Because I say it all the time, 'We're the leader in the country, because 60 percent of our fans travel over three and a half hours to get here. And we need to continue that experience for the impact we have on game day in Leon and Tallahassee, because it has a huge economic impact.'
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/fsu/2024/08/16/fsu-football-stadium-construction-update-doak-campbell-stadium/74806191007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Doak Campbell Stadium construction on schedule
- A fight has broken out in the Turkish parliament
- Eating dinner early is good for your health: How to reap the benefits
- Kamala Harris erases Donald Trump's considerable lead in mental alertness
- PM Modi proposes 'Global Compact for Development' at Global South Summit
- China alarmed by US missile deployment, Philippines says
- Anne Hidalgos, Mayor of Paris, Olympic bet
- Golkar Invites Jokowi-Prabowo to Attend National Conference and National Conference
- MCG to host one-off Australia-England match to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket
- Imran Khan wants to become next chancellor of Oxford University | University of Oxford
- Vietnamese President Arrives in China for State Visit
- Capehart addresses Trump's personal attacks on Harris