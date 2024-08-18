15 Tennis Outfits to Wear to the US Open

Tennis has always been a beloved sport that draws spectators to major events to watch the world's best players compete for a professional title, and the US Open is no exception. The past year has been a particularly big one for tennis. From 19-year-old American player Coco Gauff winning the title last September to the release of the Zendaya-led Challengers In spring, when the 'tenni score' fashion trend emerges, people can't stop talking about the sport and want to incorporate all kinds of fun references to it into their wardrobe.

The US Open kicks off in late August, taking place in Queens, New York. Whether you’ve been planning your trip for months or are snapping up a ticket last minute, there’s still the all-important question: What do I wear? Luckily, this New York City-based fashion writer has you covered. I’ve picked out 15 of my favorite tennis outfits, including chic blouses And elegant matching sets to comfortable athleisure dresses that are guaranteed to be a hit at the 2024 US Open. Whether you’re attending the full two-week tournament or just stopping by to catch some quick tennis action, you’re sure to find something to suit you. serve in. The best part is that you can wear them after the event and they start at just $15.

Madewell Ribbed Polo Mini Dress

Well made



Madewell’s take on the traditional polo dress is a great option for a day of tennis watching in New York City. With its collared neckline, this dress will ensure you look elegant among the chic onlookers. The brand’s sustainable Tencel fabric hugs the skin lightly and is just loose enough to ensure a comfortable, breathable fit. The ribbed detailing adds a touch of sophistication to the look, but you can definitely dress this up or down. I could easily see myself pairing this with white sneakers and a canvas bag, or you could switch it up with a low heel and some nice jewelry to complete the look.

Quince Poplin Boxy Short Sleeve Shirt

Quince



Another fresh take on a timeless look is this cropped button-down shirt from Quince. The boxy, oversized fit with large panels of fabric along the edges gives it a modern and trendy essence, while classic features like the button-down front and a sleek, pointed collar ensure it remains incredibly fashionable. The loose, utility fit already makes for an airy feel when wearing the shirt, and the 100 percent organic cotton fabric will keep you cool, even during an all-day outdoor sporting event in August. With three different neutral colors to choose from, it's easy to pair this with everything you currently have in your wardrobe.

Anrabess knitted sweater and pants, two-piece set

Amazon



If you’re like me and have a hard time deciding what to wear to an upcoming event, make it easy on yourself and wear a two-piece. The sleeveless sweater and smart casual trousers are a great combination for a chic look that will keep you feeling made up all day long. The slightly cropped hem with the high waistband of the trousers creates a flattering silhouette when worn together. Outside of a tennis match, this could easily work for a Sunday morning brunch or a nice dinner in the evening while you’re still out on the town.

Sam Edelman Simone Sneakers

Zappos



Having the right shoes for the US Open is just as important as your outfit itself, and this stylish pair from Sam Edelman is just what you need. Even though you’ll be spending a large portion of your day watching the action, you’ll still want a shoe that offers functionality and support for the various activities in the stadium. With thick, 1-inch soles, they ensure comfort with every step. The Simones come in four different colors and an on-trend scalloped edge that looks great for a variety of occasions. If you’re going for a preppy outfit for the event, the ivory colorway with a touch of gold or the all-white pair would work nicely for a tennis match look. Although, the pine green colorway is a personal favorite of mine.

J.Crew Amelia Maxi Shirt Dress in Poplin Cotton

J. Crew



J. Crews Amelia Shirtdress is an effortlessly elegant piece that will turn heads as you walk through the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium. Little details throughout the dress, like the button-down center and collar, give it a stylish and polished touch, and the slightly gathered sleeves and hemline also add a dainty and feminine quality. Not to mention, the bow at the center of the dress helps add dimension to the piece and creates a flattering silhouette. Add a few pieces of jewelry and other accessories like sunglasses and a cute pair of shoes, and you’re good to go.

Cugoao Half-zip Polo Tennis Dress

Amazon



If you’re going to the US Open and are looking for an athleisure-style look, Amazon has the perfect dress. Made with a blend of nylon and spandex, the Cugoao tennis dress offers just the right amount of stretch to stay comfortable all day long. One of my favorite features of this dress is the zip-up neckline that can be worn up or folded down into a collar. Even if you’re playing tennis in this sporty dress, it would stay cool if the zip was down. The dress also comes with a pair of loose-fitting shorts to wear underneath that have two side pockets for quick stashing of small items.

Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Knitted Dress

Hello



This best-selling dress from Alo Yoga is so popular that it sold out and is just back in stock. The knitted sweater dress, with a varsity jacket-style pattern along the edges of the fabric, creates a classic and chic look that’s perfect for wearing to the tennis stadium. Currently available in black and grey, the dress can be dressed up or down depending on how you accessorize. I’d personally style this dress with gold jewelry, oversized sunglasses, white sneakers, and a small shoulder bag to find the happy medium between cute and casual.

Athleta Essential T-shirt dress

Athlete



You can never go wrong with a simple T-shirt dress, and this one from Athleta, made from the brand’s lightweight Supima cotton, has a flowy, comfortable fit that’ll keep you comfortable from day-session matches to night-session matches. What I love about this dress is that it comes in regular and tall sizes, so depending on your height, it has enough length to keep you covered. Pair with a belt for added shape, a cardigan wrapped around your shoulders, and a pair of white sneakers or platform sandals, and you’ve got the perfect US Open outfit.

Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flats

Zappos



A classic style that has made its way back into the mainstream, Mary Jane flats have made an epic return and are here to stay well into fall. For under $100, this pair from Franco Sarto would make a great addition to anyone’s wardrobe year-round. With a versatile design, these shoes are a great option to pair with a variety of outfits, whether it’s a sophisticated look for a tennis match or maybe just a casual day at the office. The metallic silver and leopard print styles immediately caught my eye, but with nine colors to choose from, there’s something for everyone.

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Willow Shoulder Bag

Anthropology



What’s better than a bright yellow and green shoulder bag at the hottest tennis tournament of the year? If you’re looking to make a subtle statement as you walk the court, look no further: the Melie Bianco Willow Shoulder Bag is just the right mix of luxe yet playful. Crafted from smooth vegan leather, it holds its shape well and is the perfect size to hold all your essentials. There’s even a slip pocket on the outside of the bag for when you need quick access to a few things.

For the sporty ones among us, I recommend taking something tight and spacious, such as the Telena hip bag from Amazon. The adjustable strap lets you wear it around your waist, crossbody style, or over your shoulder, and there are plenty of pockets to stash your tickets, phone, and more.

Lining Set Dress

Mountain



What says tennis better than a pleated skirt? Luckily, you don’t have to be a tennis player to pull off this classic look from Vuori. The Set Dress can easily serve as the perfect outfit to play a set in or style for an everyday look. With a built-in sports bra and thick straps for extra support, it’s a great option for all-day comfort. Beyond the US Open and your next rally, this dress can also be worn on a trip, especially if you’re going to be doing a lot of walking and sightseeing.

Abercrombie & Fitch LuxeLoft Short Sleeve Cardigan

Abercrombie & Fitch



Abercrombie & Fitch recently added this short-sleeved cardigan to its collection, and it’s a great choice for a day of tennis in New York. The short-sleeved cardigan-style sweater is simple enough to pair well with everything from straight-leg jeans to a maxi skirt, but the gold buttons down the center and round neckline give it a polished look that makes any outfit look incredibly polished. It comes in four different colors, and whether you’re rocking it to the tennis match or to the office, you’ll feel comfortable and stylish in it.

Everlane The Boxy Cardigan in everyday cotton

Everlane



A cute option that fits nicely into your fall wardrobe, this organic cotton cardigan from Everlane is a delightfully versatile staple. With eight different colors to choose from, it wouldn’t be too hard to find a color that catches your eye and matches your US Open outfit. In the summer, I love to wear cardigans like this one, draped over my shoulders to create a casual yet stylish look without having to fully commit to the sweater. I would wait a few more weeks until the temperatures start to drop. However, if you’re flying in from out of town to watch tennis matches, this would be the perfect piece to keep you warm if you get chilly at the airport or train station.

New Balance 6 Panel Washed Corduroy Hat

New Balance



A cute baseball cap in the summer can do wonders not only for your eyes, but also for your outfit. At first glance, this cap from New Balance looks like your average baseball cap, but the corduroy fabric sets it apart. It comes in two colors: beige linen and burgundy oak. Both colors are a great option to finish off an outfit for the US Open, as the material adds a bit of charm and character to make a look unique. The rich tones of the brown-red color are also a great accessory to wear in the fall.

Mosanana Trendy rectangular sunglasses

Amazon



A pair of oversized sunglasses is a must for a day outside at a sporting event, and this pair from Amazon offers luxury without the designer price tag. The vintage-esque rectangular shape is a great choice to wear with any outfit, but it also gives you that finishing touch that adds a touch of class to your look. At just $15, these shades are an essential to have with you while traveling to the US Open and playing. You even get a case with your purchase.

