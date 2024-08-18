Preparations to remove giant hockey stick in Duncan are underway





Teams investigating the condition of the world's largest hockey stick are keeping their eyes peeled for a surprise: a time capsule secretly hidden somewhere when the stick was made nearly 40 years ago. According to new Shawnigan Lake owner Bart Robertson, the 200-foot-long pole is scheduled to be removed in pieces from the side of the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan by the end of this month. He suspects that the time capsule is at the top of the stick. A widow of one of the stick's builders in Penticton contacted Robertson to tell him about the time capsule. She had no additional information about its location. “We want to find it,” Robertson said. “We can do more reconnaissance work when it's on the ground and with cameras because it's hollow.” Most of the handle is hollow, except for a portion that's connected at the Canada logo, he said. The stick was built for the Canadian pavilion at Expo 86. After the event it was moved to Duncan, where it was mounted on the community But the years took their toll. Parts of it rotted. Birds built nests in it. The cost of replacing the perch was estimated at between $1.5 million and $2 million. After a public consultation, the Cowichan Valley Regional District opened the bids for the stick. Robertson was successful. He will not pay anything for the stick, but will be responsible for moving it. Employees are busy with 'preparations, drilling and looking at how structurally healthy [it is] and where the tap needs to be attached,” Robertson said. Cranes and flatbed trucks are being used to dismantle the tree into five sections and move it for Robertson's business, Maxwell's Auto Parts. He plans to make an initial run of 6,000 keychains and backpack tags from pieces of Douglas fir wood. The goal is to sell keychains to local organizations, such as sports teams and church communities, for $15 each, so they can resell them for $20. Each fob will be numbered and have a certificate of authenticity. Robertson expects to have them ready in September. Desktop screens cost $100. The souvenirs are sold through one of his other companies, Genuine Collectibles. Robertson is also donating $20,000 to a team and charity raffle. [email protected] >>> To comment on this article, write a letter to the editor: [email protected]

