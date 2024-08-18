5th Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships Kick Off with Coaching Clinic





In line with the ideals of the foundation, the 5th Dr. Adegboyega Efunkoya Cadet Table Tennis Championship will kick off on Tuesday, August 20 with a two-day coaching course at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

According to the foundation, the goal of the clinic is to refine the athletes' skills and familiarize them with the latest techniques in the sport. Top table tennis coaches from all over the country will provide the clinic, which will be attended by athletes from different regions.

Ranti Lajide, spokesperson for the Efunkoya Foundation, said the clinic, which started in 2023, is designed to prepare athletes for the main tournament. We are aware of the new techniques in the sport and it is in our interest to familiarize the players with them. That is why we decided to continue with the clinic. With an eye on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where French teenager Felix Lebrun became the youngest medalist in table tennis history at the age of 17, we aim to produce new stars who can combine their training with their sporting talents, Lajide said.

The annual competition is in keeping with the ideals of the late Efunkoya, whose tenure as President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) produced countless stars for the country. The organisers emphasised Efunkoya’s strong belief in the importance of education for young table tennis players, which inspired them to continue providing educational scholarships to the winners in the boys’ and girls’ singles categories.

To encourage more participation, the organizers will provide accommodation and meals for most of the participants. Five titles will be contested: singles (boys and girls), doubles (boys and girls) and mixed doubles events. The event is funded by former players and table tennis enthusiasts from within and outside the country.

The late Efunkoya, a surgeon and physician, became involved in the governance of table tennis in 1962 and was elected president of the then Nigerian Table Tennis Federation in 1963.

