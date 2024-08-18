Leach: First team cricket will accelerate youth development





Joe Leach says the early exposure to the Worcestershire Rapids first team over the past month can only accelerate the development of young players such as Harry Darley and Jack Home. All-rounder Leach, who was a part-time coach for the Metro Bank One Day Cup, says the duo went through a huge learning curve with every match at senior level. Darley, who signed a rookie contract in February, played four games in the Vitality Blast before making his debut in the One Day Cup against Middlesex. He played in seven group games and took six wickets. Home made his debut in the final Vitality Blast match against Derbyshire Falcons and also made his breakthrough in the One Day Cup against Middlesex. The Academy product was carefully rotated by head coach Alan Richardson and five group games produced 16 wickets, including 6-51 against Derbyshire. Leach, who was back bowling after receiving an injection in his knee, said: It's been a massive learning process for Harry and Jack at this stage of their careers. The most important thing for them, and what we expect from them, is that we can only ask them to take with them all the experiences they have gained during this competition and learn from it. Gaining experience in the first team accelerates development. I'm sure they'll have some tough days and some really good days as they develop. It's about learning from it, moving on and getting better. Leach believes Darley, Home and all the other youngsters have benefited from the Worcestershire dressing room over the past month. He said: It's always been a great environment for people to come in and play. Just look at the way the boys have come here, maybe they've only been here a few days, a few weeks, but they've handled it all well. They are very well supported and it is no different with the younger boys who come to play. Rightly so, sometimes they will need support, as they have had in this competition and during their development, and that is up to us as senior players and coaches.

