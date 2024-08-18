What we learned about USC football during the preseason, starting with the quarterbacks

LOS ANGELES With the season starting in two weeks against LSU, USC is moving from practice camps to preparing for the game.

While there are still two weeks until the opener, meaning things could change on the depth chart, two weeks of preseason drills gave us a good idea of ​​where things stand at each position. Let’s take a look at what we learned about the Trojans, position by position.

1. Quarterbacks coach Luke Huard was asked this week when he expects USC to name a starting quarterback.

That's a decision that's completely up to the head coach of the football team, Huard said. So we're just trying to get better every day. Every guy is trying to improve and when they get their chance, they move the offense up the field.

Lincoln Riley is in no rush to name a starting quarterback, but on Sept. 1, it will likely be Miller Moss. USC sent Moss to Big Ten media days, and the program’s emphasis this season has been on chemistry and, to paraphrase Riley, having guys who are excited to play at USC.

Moss, who waited three years for his chance to earn the starting role, is essentially the poster child for it. He’ll be the likely starter unless something unexpected happens. Is UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava more physically gifted than Moss? Yes. But Moss has two years in this system, so Maiava has some catching up to do, and it would be surprising if that happens before the opener.



Jayden Maiava (1) transferred from UNLV to USC during the offseason. (Joe Camporeale / USA Today)

2. The running back group lacks depth but appears to be pretty solid at the top. Woody Marks is the No. 1 starter based on his experience during four seasons at Mississippi State. But Quenten Joyner showed flashes last season and is likely the most explosive back of the group, so he’ll be a factor.

The question is who will be the third player in the rotation. Since his appearance in the spring game, true freshman Bryan Jackson has become a sleeper. He’s a tough, physical runner, and that’s an element the position lacks elsewhere. Redshirt freshman AMarion Peterson will compete with Jackson for that spot.

3. The four sophomore wideouts (Zachariah Branch, JaKobi Lane, Duce Robinson and Makai Lemon) will lead the way. The most interesting thing to see is which receiver outside of that group will play the biggest role.

Kyron Hudson seems like an obvious candidate, but the staff brought in four transfer wideouts this offseason as they looked to add experience. Kyle Ford has already done it at USC, in what was likely a more crowded receiver group. And then there’s Jay Fair, who had 324 receiving yards last year at Auburn.

“I wouldn't say it's necessarily a role anymore, it's just a matter of when that opportunity comes, just take advantage of it,” Fair said. “The way Lincoln Riley runs his offense, there's going to be a lot of roles and a lot of different opportunities for everybody. So it's just a matter of when I get mine, take advantage of it.”

Jaden Richardson (Tufts) and Charles Ross (San Jose State) were added this offseason to bolster player depth.

4. USC has ideal depth at tight end for the first time in recent memory. Kudos to position coach Zach Hanson for his recruitment over the past few cycles. Lake McRee is coming off a serious knee injury suffered during bowl prep but has returned for the preseason and is a full participant.

How the group behind him will develop remains to be seen. Hanson was asked this week who he would feel most comfortable playing with, besides McRee. The first name that came up?

Yeah, I think Kade Eldridge had a really good camp after his redshirt year, Hanson said. I definitely expect him to be in the mix.

Walker Lyons was a highly touted prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but he broke his leg as a senior in high school and took a year off to serve a tour in Norway. So he's working his way back.

You could tell he didn't come back out of shape like crazy, Riley said. Now, there's a big difference between training and getting back into it, but he's handled it well. He's a tough kid. He's a talented kid. He's eager. He's learned. We were able to teach a lot of the early offensive lessons when he was overseas. Being able to do that virtually helped him a little bit. He's handled it well. There will be, has been, and will be some adjustment for him to get back into shape, the speed and the physicality. But he's picked it up quickly. I'd say the way he's done in camp has been pretty impressive considering the circumstances.

Joey Olsen, Walter Matthews and Carson Tabaracci could also figure into the rotation.

5. Four of the five offensive line spots are decided. The main competition is at right guard where either Alani Noa or Amos Talalele will start.

This group is one of the biggest questions on the team. Elijah Paige has a lot of potential and will be good. But he is only a second-year player, and the starting right guard will likely be a second-year player as well. So there could be some growing pains.

At right tackle, Mason Murphy needs to show some consistency that he hasn't shown in his first three seasons on campus. Jonah Monheim is good, but will be playing center for the first time.

So there are legitimate concerns about this group. Will it be able to generate the push it needs in certain situations, given the youth of the players and inconsistency in a few places? Well, you'll see.

Aside from Gino Quinones, there isn't a whole lot of experience outside of the starters in the two-deep, so the Trojans can't afford injuries here.

6. The scrimmage line will be in the spotlight for USC as it enters the Big Ten, a league that focuses on trenches. Like the offensive line, there are a lot of questions about the defensive line.

Bear Alexander is the most talented and successful player in the group, but it seems that the staff wants to challenge him a bit more in this pre-season.

He missed most of the spring, so this camp is really important for him to get going in terms of what we did defensively, Riley said. It's a really, really important camp for him. He's shown that he has the ability to be an explosive player. But he's also been a player that's been hurt by his inconsistencies, just like any other player. Inconsistencies are going to hurt you. Whether it's trying all the time, getting in the right gap, playing blocks the way we want them to play, aligning correctly. I feel like all those little things where you go from a guy that flashes to a great player.

If this defense is to take a step forward, Alexander needs to play to his potential.

Defensive end Anthony Lucas was a standout recruit in the 2022 cycle, but he hasn’t lived up to his potential in his first two college seasons. He generated buzz last season, but it didn’t translate to this season.

He has received positive reviews for this camp.

He's locked in, said fellow defensive end Jamil Muhammad. He's definitely ready. I'm excited for him. I think he can take it from practice to game this time. That's my buddy, so Anthony's definitely going to do his thing.

Muhammad and Lucas figure to start on the perimeter for USC at this point. Alexander, Wyoming transfer Gavin Meyer and Vanderbilt transfer Nate Clifton figure to be fixtures on the interior.

The rotation spots appear to open up after that and several names could contribute, such as Braylan Shelby, who has been limited in recent weeks, Jide Abasiri, Kobe Pepe, Devan Thompkins, Elijah Hughes, Sam Greene or Solomon Tuliaupupu.

7. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold will start at linebacker. That seems certain. There has been a lot of talk about how well he and Mason Cobb mesh, so Cobb seems like the favorite to start at the other linebacker position.

Eric Gentry will be the third linebacker and I don't know if the real rotation (the ones who can play in key moments or tight games) will go much deeper than those three.

8. Jaylin Smith will be a valuable member of the secondary. He spent the majority of his first three seasons in nickel. He started at safety in the Holiday Bowl and played well, and he has played cornerback during the preseason. I don't know if he's a guaranteed starter at any of those spots, but he can start at any of them in a pinch and will likely play a healthy amount of snaps.

Florida State transfer Greedy Vance Jr. appears to be the favorite to start in nickel. The cornerbacks are impressive. Jacobe Covington is likely to start, but who will start opposite him is yet to be determined. It could be John Humphrey, who played for defensive coordinator Danton Lynn at UCLA last year, or Mississippi State transfer DeCarlos Nicholson. Or maybe Smith starts, depending on the matchup or situation.

Kamari Ramsey and Akili Arnold will likely be the starting safeties, but it's a strong group with several others who can step in.

9. There was a kicker competition during camp, but it’s hard to imagine Georgia Southern transfer Michael Lantz not taking home the starting role. He was consistent last year, making 23 of 28 field goals, and USC misses that.

(Top photo of Miller Moss: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)