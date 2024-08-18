American Express Benefits at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships





American Express cardholders can enjoy exclusive benefits and experiences during this year’s US Open Tennis Championships from August 26 to September 8, 2024. There will be a special pop-up Centurion Lounge, fan experiences and limited-time discounts. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the court during the men's singles final … [+] between Casper Ruud of Norway and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of the 2022 US Open (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images US Open Centurion Lounge Benefits Amex Platinum Card members can visit the pop-up Centurion Lounge on the second floor of Louis Armstrong Stadium. Special benefits include: Signature dishes from the chefs of the La Guardia and Philadelphia Centurion Lounges.

from the chefs of the La Guardia and Philadelphia Centurion Lounges. Craft cocktails including the US Open's signature cocktail featuring GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce and the Aperol Spritz.

including the US Open's signature cocktail featuring GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce and the Aperol Spritz. Immersive activation where guests can create their own dream vacation

Design a personalized premium travel bag Same-day one-hour reservations are required through Resy and will be released daily from 10 a.m. Eastern Time on August 26 through September 8. Additional benefits on location < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Ticket holders can also take advantage of the following additional benefits at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the tournament: American Express Fan Experience at the US Open: Immersive activities include the Glow Tennis mixed-reality game and a custom tennis ball station.

Immersive activities include the Glow Tennis mixed-reality game and a custom tennis ball station. Card Members Lounge: Located on the second floor of the Fan Experience for ticket holders and up to two registered guests, this oasis features perks like an expanded Ralph Lauren Clubhouse with a Create Your Own kiosk for purchase, pre-packaged new limited edition ice cream flavors and live portrait sketches.

Located on the second floor of the Fan Experience for ticket holders and up to two registered guests, this oasis features perks like an expanded Ralph Lauren Clubhouse with a Create Your Own kiosk for purchase, pre-packaged new limited edition ice cream flavors and live portrait sketches. American Express Store: This is a contactless, cashier-free experience in Fountain Plaza featuring products from small businesses in New York City. It also sells exclusive US Open merchandise designed by Ralph Lauren. Additional benefits are mentioned in the official press release. American Express Offers and Benefits Cardholders can register their eligible American Express credit cards to receive statement credits found in Amex Offers: One-time $10 statement credit when you spend $100 or more at participating on-site merchants.

Get $15 back one time when you spend $100 or more online at Laroche-posay.us.

$2 back (up to two times for a total of $4) when you spend $2 or more at MTA

Get a one-time $10 discount when you spend $50 in a single transaction at Eatalys in New York (excluding Eataly concessions during the US Open). As with previous US Open competitions, Card Members can also pick up an American Express Radio to stay up to date on the action while on the property. There is also a $5 discount on the bag check at Main Entry and Champions Entry when you present and pay with an Amex credit card. Final thoughts The US Open Tennis Championships are one of the most exciting national sporting events and offer a variety of exclusive American Express benefits that both new and returning guests can enjoy year after year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/geoffwhitmore/2024/08/18/american-express-perks-at-the-2024-us-open-tennis-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos