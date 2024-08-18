I want to train more Olympians, says table tennis coach Somnath-Telangana today





Sreeja Akula's personal coach Somnath Ghosh appeals to the Telangana government for support in grooming future stars. Updated on – August 18, 2024, 11:49 PM Coach Somnath Ghosh and Sreeja Akula during the Paris Olympics. Hyderabad: “I am fully committed to table tennis and aim to train more players like Sreeja from Telangana. However, it would be great if the state government supported this effort,” says Somnath Ghosh, personal coach of Sreeja Akula. Somnath, who was part of the Indian table tennis contingent at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, says we have the potential to produce champion players. However, to achieve this, he says unconditional support from the state government is needed. On the development of the sport in Telangana, the former national paddler says, “I have written to the Telangana government requesting the state to develop a facility that will provide quality training to young talents. My role does not end with Sreeja. I want to produce more Olympians from the state and this will happen only with support from the right quarters.” Reflecting on Sreeja's maiden Olympics, where she became only the second Indian paddler to reach the quarterfinals in Olympic history, the coach is proud of her achievements. “This was the biggest stage. She should be proud of herself for the way she performed. Her confidence will only grow from here,” Somnath said. “Sreeja had a tough time earlier against Christina Kallberg and Zeng Jian but she put up a good show to beat them this time. That makes it special because Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting events,” he added. However, the 26-year-old was cut short in the round of 16 by world number 1 Yingsha Sun. “It was disheartening to lose after we played so well in the first two sets. We were upset and we cried after the match. I felt like she was nervous and missed my presence on the court. But there is no point in dwelling on what went wrong. We have moved on and are now focused on the next challenge,” said the 40-year-old. Looking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Somnath is determined to see Sreeja do well in the next Olympics. “The road to LA will be tough. By then, Sreeja should be able to beat the best Chinese players more often,” he said. Somnath is also focusing on the next generation of players. “The motivation for them is different now because they see an Olympian in the academy and believe that they can achieve the same. I have identified a few players and will work with them. I am happy to see some of my academy players doing well in the state championships but I will be happy if they achieve success at the national level and represent India,” he concluded.

