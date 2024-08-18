T20I SQUAD FOR 2024 HOME SERIES AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA ANNOUNCED





CRICKET WEST INDIES (CWI) ANNOUNCES T20I SQUAD FOR HOME SERIES AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA 2024 Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the West Indies men’s squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, scheduled for 23-27 August 2024 in Trinidad. The selected squad for the T20I series is as follows: Rovman Powell (Captain) Roston Chase (Vice Captain) Alick Athanaze Johnson Charles Matthew Voorde Shimron Hetmyer Fabian Allen Shai Hoop Akeal Hosein Shamar Joseph Obey McCoy Gudakesh Motion Nicholas Pooran Sherfane Rutherford Romario Herder Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket, said

Head coach Daren Sammy noted that South Africa ended West Indies' World Cup campaign with a defeat in the Super 8, overturning the 3-0 series result prior to the World Cup in Jamaica:

The team management unit for the series includes: Head Coach: Daren Sammy Assistant coach: Rayon Griffith Assistant Coach: Floyd Reifer Assistant coach: Ramesh Subasinghe Physiotherapist: Denis Byam Strength and Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers Team masseur: Fitzbert Alleyne Team Manager: Rawl Lewis Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram Team Media & Content Officer: John Phillips The West Indies Mens T20 team have won four of their last five series and narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot at the recently concluded ICC Mens T20 World Cup held in the Caribbean. In the ICC Mens T20I Team Rankings, West Indies are ranked at number 4 and South Africa at number 5. ICC T20I WI Player Ranking: To hit Brandon King: 9th Johnson Charles: 10th Nicholas Pooran: 12th Bowling Akeal Hosein: 6th Alzarri Joseph: 11th Gudakesh Motion: 13th Tickets for the T20I Series against South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad are now available to purchase online via the Windies Tickets service, attickets.windiescricket.com. COMPETITION SCHEDULE West Indies v South Africa T20I Series 2024 August 23 – 1st T20I, West Indies v South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy August 25 – 2ndT20I West Indies v South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy August 27 – 3rd T20I West Indies v South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy All matches will kick off at 15:00 local time and will be part of a doubleheader with the Massy Womens Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). This will be the first time that WI Mens Internationals will be part of a doubleheader with a Womens franchise league, giving cricket fans the chance to see the best male and female players competing on the same ticket. The WCPL will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad from 21-29 August. Fans in the Caribbean can watch live on RUSH SPORTS or via the new Flow Sports app or the SportsMax App. Fans around the world can listen to the ball-by-ball commentary live on the Windies Cricket YouTube page and follow the ball-by-ball scores live on thewindiescricket.comMatch Centre.

