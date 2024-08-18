Gabriel Landeskog aims for early season return





One of the question marks surrounding the Avalanche this summer is the future of Gabriel LandeskogWhile it is known that he planned to return from lingering knee problems that have cost him the last two seasons, the realistic possibility of that happening was not exactly clear, as it is a situation that does not arise often. Speak with NHL.com's Tom GulittiHead coach Jared Bednar indicated that the Colorado captain won’t be ready to return when the puck drops on the regular season in October. Landeskog, however, appears to be targeting an early-season return. That said, Bednar puts that timeline somewhere between the first month or two of the year, noting that the exact timing remains up to Landeskog. The 31-year-old underwent quadriceps surgery during the 2020 playoffs and knee surgery in March and October 2022. He then underwent cartilage replacement surgery on his knee in May of last year after a procedure six months earlier failed to repair the injury. Late last season, the team indicated there was a possibility Landeskog would return, depending on how far they advanced in the playoffs. However, they were eliminated in the second round by Dallas and that return never materialized. When healthy, Landeskog is a key part of Colorado’s forward group. In 2021-22, his final season, he scored 30 goals and added 29 assists in just 51 games as a top-line regular. Over his past four years (not including the last two in which he sat out), he has 230 points in 232 games. While it wouldn’t be realistic to expect Landeskog to return and produce at a similar rate after being away for so long, his eventual return should at least bolster their depth and potentially give them a boost lower down the line. From a salary cap perspective, if Landeskog's minimum return timeline is one month, he will be eligible to return on LTIR to start the season. Between that and Valery Nichushkin By not counting against the cap while in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, Colorado will be safely in cap compliance when the regular season begins. But when (or if) both players are able to return, they could be very close to the upper limit depending on how they fill out their roster in the coming months. In other injury news, Bednar indicated that the winger Logan O'Connor should be ready to start the season after undergoing hip surgery in March. However, he is not so sure the winger Artturi Lehkonen will be medically cleared for the opener; he underwent shoulder surgery after the playoffs. If he is unavailable on opening night, the Avs will be without three of their top wingers to start the season. Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.

