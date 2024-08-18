Government is pushing for more disciplines and categories in the Chief Ministers Trophy





Sports enthusiasts have welcomed the initiative to organise a sports competition for the Chief Ministers Trophy at district, regional and state levels, but are urging the state government to add more disciplines and relax the age limits for the general public. According to the notification issued by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), district administrations have geared up to host this year’s Chief Ministers Trophy sports meet in September. The trophy will carry a total prize money of Rs 37 crore. It will be conducted in five broad categories – school children, college students, persons with special needs, general public and government servants. An age limit has been fixed for different categories. Although the student categories are planned to cater to the novice athletes, the restrictions in age criteria seem to limit the opportunities for athletes in general categories. Moreover, only a few disciplines are included in the general public and government servant categories. The age limit for competition in the general category will be between 15 and 35. They can participate in athletics, cricket, volleyball, football, carrom and syllablePopular sports such as tennis, table tennis, badminton, ball badminton and others have been left out. Some sports enthusiasts believe that, in addition to all the popular sports, master categories should also have been created to provide opportunities for people who want to continue playing sports after the age of 45. We are glad to hear that the CM Trophy has attracted the attention of sportsmen in general. It gives them a chance to prove their worth. The trophy should have master categories for sports like tennis, badminton and others. It will not only motivate them to participate in master categories but also help them stay fit, says N. Annavi, former international high jumper. He said that the SDAT and the district administration should take steps to include masters categories in this edition of the CM Trophy. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that steps would be taken to include masters categories. It would motivate athletes of all age groups to participate in the competition.

