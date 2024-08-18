HERIOT'S CLAIM SIXTH MEN'S SCOTTISH CUP TITLE – Cricket Scotland





Heriot defeated Falkland by six wickets at Myreside to win their sixth Men's Scottish Cup, their third since 2019. The 2019 and 2021 Scottish Men's Cup champions defeated Falkland, who had reached the final for the first time, by 146 runs before an unbeaten 84 from captain Lloyd Brown guided Heriot's side to their target inside 39 overs. Falkland had batted first in every match en route to the final, and did so here too after captain Jack Henderson won the toss. Henderson, along with Ethan Frosler, started cautiously against a difficult opening period from Gavin Main and Adrian Neill. Frosler hit two boundaries against Main in the seventh over. The Falklands opening pair put on 38 runs in just under 10 overs as Neill forced the breakthrough and caught Frosler LBW for 21. Scottish Men's Cup Final – Falklands vs Heriots. Myreside Cricket Ground, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. Credit: Ian Jacobs Neill scored twice more in quick succession to eliminate Devon May and Kyle Jacobs. Lloyd Brown caught both on the slip but failed to score. The arrival of Asifulla Khan brought a change of pace, playing aggressively and hitting Joe Kinghorn-Gray for six runs down the legside. After Khan and Henderson put on 35 runs for the fourth wicket to put Falkland on 77, the captain departed for 24, caught by Josh Elliott after a Gavin Main attack. Khan continued his positive approach and managed to get Main offside for three fours in one over to take his team past 100. However, he was next to fall, with Ryan Brown having Khan caught by Durness MacKay-Champion for an excellent 45-ball. Scottish Men's Cup Final – Falklands vs Heriots. Myreside Cricket Ground, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. Credit: Ian Jacobs Steven Meikle (14) and Julian De Jager (17) batted sensibly in a 32-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but the departure of Meikle, caught LBW by James Dickinson, heralded the beginning of a rapid demise for Falkland. They would lose their last five wickets for just 10 runs, Ryan Brown running through the lower order as the spinner finished with 4-32, Falkland bowled out for 146. Lloyd Brown gave chase in the second over, meandering across the court and firing past Julian De Jager for four points. The Heriots captain lost his partner Peter Ross (5), who gave Cameron Nellies a lead behind the stumps, thanks to De Jager's bowling. Lloyd Brown could only watch as the top of the Heriots order came and went, Douglas Voas (6), Elliott (2) and Dickinson (7) all losing a small price to sink to 64-4. Julian De Jager was Heriots' biggest tormentor, bowling his 10 overs uninterruptedly, which earned him a massive 3-28. The arrival of Vian Maritz alongside Lloyd Brown brought a calm atmosphere to the chase. The duo were professional, running well between the wickets and taking boundaries at every opportunity. As the goal closed in, Maritz (37*) and Brown (84*) stepped on the gas, the former passing Kyle Jacobs in succession before Lloyd Brown completed a huge six-point sweep in the same over. And it was up to the captain to score the winning runs in the next over, tapping away a cross from George Cutler to the boundary for four.

