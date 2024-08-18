Sports
Lawsuit seeks to open NCAA hockey to Canadian juniors
With a massive change happening in the landscape surrounding NCAA athletes across all sports, college hockey may be on the cusp of a reckoning.
On August 12, attorneys for 19-year-old Rylan Masterson filed a petition proposed class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, N.Y. The lawsuit names the NCAA and 10 Division I schools as defendants. It argues that the NCAA's bylaw barring players who have played in one of the Canadian Hockey League's three major junior leagues from playing college hockey is anti-competitive and artificially suppresses compensation for players and artificially creates less competitive leagues, according to ESPNIt is illegal under antitrust laws by definition, also because it constitutes a group boycott, the complaint also states.
Under current NCAA bylaws, players from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League are considered professionals because they receive a monthly stipend and because players play in the league with a signed NHL contract.
But the idea of amateurism in college sports is quickly being all but erased. When athletes were given the chance to monetize their name, image and likeness in 2021, former athletes filed a lawsuit claiming they were not given that same opportunity. In July 2024 NCAA has settled that class action lawsuit with an agreement to pay $2.75 billion over the next 10 years to college athletes who enrolled between 2016 and 2020. The settlement, which must be signed by a federal judge, would also allow schools to make direct payments to their athletes in the future.
The lawsuit points out that current NCAA rules are inconsistent from one sport to another in defining professionalism, and that there is also inconsistency within hockey. More specifically, Tom Willander was allowed to join the Boston University Division I hockey team in the fall of 2023, after sit out one match despite the fact that he played two games with the top team Rogle BK in the Swedish hockey league in the 2022-23 season.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The NCAA door closed for Masterson after he played two practice matches with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires in 2022. The lawsuit asks a judge to certify the members of the group, which would include anyone who played hockey in the CHL or for a Division I school since Aug. 12, 2020.
Masterson’s filing is the type of legal challenge that NCAA officials knew could upend the current structure of their hockey programs. And while there was some talk earlier this year that the NCAA and CHL could work on an agreement that would create a new stadium for the future, the lawsuit alleges that the NCAA hockey coaches who would oversee such a decision opted not to vote on whether to keep the bylaws in place at their annual meeting in May. Instead, they formed a committee to keep an eye on potential legal challenges.
If the lawsuit does indeed lead to the current bylaws being scrapped and the door opened to CHL players, the implications could be far-reaching. Before college, more top prospects could move from current NCAA feeder leagues like the USHL and BCHL to CHL teams, where the level of competition would likely be higher. But the change would also give top CHL prospects the opportunity to move into an NCAA program as they get older, play against tougher competition in their age group, and participate in the college experience.
NHL rules would also need to be adjusted, as they currently treat CHL and NCAA players very differently. For example, NHL teams that draft CHL players only retain their signing rights for two years, while NCAA players have a four-year term. And CHL players under the age of 20 are ineligible to play in the American Hockey League; they can only play for their NHL team or their junior team.
Currently, NCAA players who turn pro before their 20th birthday are eligible to play in the AHL. But a rule change could give them more career flexibility after they’re drafted. As it stands, they can’t participate in NHL training camps or games, preseason or regular season, until they turn pro. And once they sign that professional contract, they can’t return to their college team in the same way that players in the CHL can.
With so many stakeholders, determining a path forward seems like a complex and lengthy process. But Masterson’s filing is a shot across the bow, suggesting that the days are numbered for pro hockey’s current development paths.
