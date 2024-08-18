In “Let's Go Go Season 2,” table tennis director Hyun Jung-hwa and Choi Young-jae, a former bodyguard, talk.

In “Let's Go Go Season 2,” table tennis director Hyun Jung-hwa and Choi Young-jae, a former bodyguard of former president Park Moon Jae In, made headlines.

In the eighth episode of MBN's real-life series “Let's Go Go Season 2”, which aired on the 17th, current table tennis coach Hyun Jung-hwa and Choi Young-jae, who attracted attention as the handsome bodyguard of former president Moon Jae In, appeared and shared various stories about life, which led to laughter and emotion.

The presenters were excited that the guest was the protagonist of the 88th gold medal at the Olympic Games and were happy to hear the story of Hyun Jung-hwa, the first and only gold medalist in the history of women's table tennis at the Korean Olympic Games.

In “Let's Go Go Season 2”, table tennis director Hyun Jung-hwa and Choi Young-jae, a former bodyguard of former president Park Moon Jae In, made headlines. Photo = Capture the broadcast

Hyun Jung-hwa, who said she lives alone in a neat and minimalist house reminiscent of an athlete's village, said, “My husband and children live in the United States and have been living like a goose mother for 12 years. I went to the United States for my children and I said, 'When you take your knife, you have to cut a radish.' The anecdote of her husband sacrificing himself for Hyun Jung-hwa's career by saying, “I'm staying in the United States because you can do more,” was admired.

Not only the stories of the family, but also the stories of the players, who have been in the spotlight since childhood for their exceptional talents, were impressive and fun. To the MCs who wondered if they were confident that they would win the gold medal at the 1988 Olympics, Hyun Jung-hwa said, “My father passed away and every time I won a medal, he would appear in my dream as if he were still alive. He came out before the 1988 Olympics and surprised everyone by saying, 'I was confident that I had won the gold medal.'”

Hyun Jung-hwa also shared his worries and concerns about unpopular sports with Ahn Jung-hwan, a former soccer player. Ahn Jung-hwan said, “The public is only interested in the Olympic season and doing well. And when it's over, there's no interest anymore. This will wipe out all the events. It's said that no one wants to do sports anymore. I'm not going to do anything difficult,” Hyun Jung-hwa said, expressing his concern, “Everyone goes to the event that brings in money.” “The first priority is soccer, the second priority is baseball, and the third priority is golf,” he said, creating a chance to look back at everyone.

The second guest was Choi Young-jae, who was a bodyguard of former President Moon Jae In and surprised not only South Korea but also other countries with his colorful appearance. Choi Young-jae said that he had fought with his wife when he had an argument with her, and said, “One day I had a fight and I got hit and my nose bled. He replied so calmly, 'The fist went in too long,'” he said, while sharing an anecdote with his wife.

Also, “My wife told me to go to the Special Forces. If you don't go to the Special Forces, they said don't even think about meeting them. He said, “I told him to go to the most difficult place,” and Ahn Jung-hwan laughed and said, “It's not my wife, it's my senior.” Choi Young-jae, who had a wedding the day before his first deployment, said, “I wrote a letter to my wife when I was deployed, but she didn't reply. Later, when I asked him why, he said he was lazy. He even came back from the deployment and didn't come to the farewell ceremony. He said he was busy with class,” and surprised everyone by revealing an anecdote about his cool wife.

MCs wondered what was different about the presidential bodyguards, and Choi Young-jae responded, “I always guard them, except during office hours. I also go to the toilet together. So when you do outdoor activities, you have to know where you are,” he said.

After becoming famous for his floral looks, Choi Young-jae said, “At first I thought, 'That's nice.' But when I went to guard the location, people followed me and took pictures of me with cameras. I was supposed to find someone suspicious, but I was confused because people made eye contact with me. “This is the reason for disqualification as a bodyguard,” he said, adding, “After that, nothing came in. So I went into hiding for about two years. “I was cut off because the bodyguard couldn't work as a bodyguard,” he said, adding that he regretted giving up his job as a bodyguard.

Choi Young-jae then told an anecdote that he almost died during a training a long time ago. Choi Young-jae said, “I almost fell from the sky and died during a training. I had to open the parachute, but I couldn't. “I fainted at that time and became unconscious, and even while I fainted, I heard a warning to open my parachute and my brain reacted subconsciously and lived by opening my parachute,” he said. Also, “I was shot when I was in the anti-terrorism unit. Normally, I should be on guard for my area, but someone else was on guard for my area and shot at me, and my legs got hot and I saw it and it was bleeding,” he said casually, which surprised everyone.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of MBN's real-life series “Heirloom GO” is about the process of becoming real friends by visiting the homes of “friends” in different fields, including celebrities, celebrities, and people who are curious about life.

[Son Jin-ah, MK Sports reporter]