Where can you watch and stream the final?





With the doubles and singles finals starting in a few days, the Cincinnati Open is in full swing. The nine-day tournament has seen some notable moments so far, including a visit from vice presidential candidate JD Vance and a mid-tournament withdrawal from two-time Cincinnati Open champion Victoria Azarenka. The Mason Tennis Tournament, formerly known as the Western & Southern Open, will take place August 11-19 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, where it has been held since 1979. Full series and multi-day packages for the tournament are sold out, but individual tickets are still available for purchase viacincinnatiopen.com/tickets. The tournament will conclude with the women's doubles final on Sunday, August 18, and the men's doubles final and all singles finals on Monday, August 19. Planning to watch the finale at home? Here’s how. Cincinnati Open schedule for doubles and singles finals The schedule for the doubles and singles finals on Sunday and Monday differs slightly from the rest of the tournament. Sunday's tournament schedule will conclude with the women's doubles final during the night session. For that session, the gates will open at5:00 p.m.with matches starting at6:00 p.m. Monday will be a one-day session with the men's doubles finals and the men's and women's singles finals. In the morning, the gates of the Lindner Family Tennis Center will open a little later than usual, to11 o'clock in the morning,with the first matches starting at 7:00 PM1:00 p.m. Keep an eye on the order of play on the Cincinnati Open websitehereView the main draw of the tournamenthere. How to Watch the Cincinnati Open Finals Matches will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel andtennischannel.com. Select matches can also be watched live on Amazon Prime, Roku, Samsung+, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. Sunday's live broadcast on tennischannel.com begins at 11:00 and ends at 21:30. Monday's broadcast runs from 13:00 to 20:00.

