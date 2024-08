Table Tennis Tournament: Aakash, Trupti emerge as champions at state ranking table tennis tournament | Bengaluru News

In the men's title match, Aakash, who was 1-2 down, made a comeback by beating Shreyal Telang 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4. The women's decider saw Trupti, who lost the first two games, make a brilliant comeback by winning the next four against Vedhalakshmi DK, winning 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 17-15, 11-9, 11-9.

Rohith Shankar scored 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-4 over Sanjay Madhavan to secure the U-19 boys title. In the corresponding girls event, Sahana H Murthy was tested but managed to beat Himanshi Chowdhary 11-7, 11-13, 8-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 15-13 to emerge victorious.

Results: Men: Final: Aakash KJ bt Shreyal Telang 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4; Semi-finals: Aakash bt Abhinav K Murthy 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-2; Shreyal bt Rakshit R Barigidad 7-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9. U-19: Boys: Final: Rohith Shankar bt Sanjay Madhavan 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-4; Semi-finals: Rohith bt Arnav N 11-7, 12-10, 11-5; Sanjay bt BR Gaurav 11-8, 11-4, 12-10. Women: Final: Trupti Purohit bt Vedhalakshmi DK 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 17-15, 11-9, 11-9; Semi-final: Trupti bt Deshna M Vanshika 11-9, 10-12, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9; Vedhalakshmi bt Himanshi 11-5, 11-5, 12-14, 11-6, 13-11.U-19: Girls: Final: Sahana

H Murthy bt Himanshi Chowdhary 11-7, 11-13, 8-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 15-13; Semi-finals: Himanshi bt Deshna M Vanshika 11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5; Sahana bt Trupti Purohit 9-11, 10-12, 11-9, 14-12, 11-7. Bangalore: Aakash KJ And Trupti Purohit were crowned champions respectively in the men's and women's divisions on the state rankings table tennis tournament conducted by the Vijayanagara District TT Association in Hospet, on Sunday.

