Australia to host England at MCG to mark 150th anniversary of first Test match





Australia plans to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first-ever Test match by playing a one-off match against England at the same venue in March 2027. A match was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from 15 to 19 March 1877, which was decided in one innings. Australia won by 45 runs, before England won the second match at the same venue to level the series at 1–1. The 100th anniversary of the first Test was also celebrated with a Test between Australia and England at the MCG in 1977, with Australia again winning by 45 runs. Cricket Australia (CA) also announced that the MCG will continue to host the traditional Boxing Day Test, while the New Year's Test will continue to be staged at the Sydney Cricket Ground – both through to 2030-31. CA confirmed that the Adelaide Oval will host the 'Christmas Test' in December in either a day-night or day format and that the 'West Test' in Perth, Western Australia, will be Australia's season opener for the next three years. That means the next men's Ashes in 2025-26 will start at a venue other than the Gabba in Brisbane for the first time since 1982-83, and will also be the first Ashes Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. Later in the series, Brisbane will host a day-night match in place of Adelaide, which has hosted seven of Australia's 12 pink-ball Test matches. “The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a magnificent celebration of the pinnacle of the sport in one of the world’s greatest sporting stadiums and we can’t wait to host England on that occasion,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of CA. It could be the last time a men's Test match is held in Australia since the series against Pakistan in 1978-79. The 2026-27 season will be the first in 50 years that the Gabba will not host a Test match. The Queensland venue is assured of matches against India and England over the next two seasons, but there is uncertainty over its redevelopment before the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane. The Optus Stadium in Perth has a capacity of 60,000 spectators and replaced the Waca as the main cricket stadium of the capital of Western Australia. It was due to host its first Ashes Test during the 2021-22 series, but Covid-19 restrictions forced it to be postponed to Hobart, Tasmania.

