TV, time and streaming for Sunday football





Week 2 of the NFL preseason concludes Sunday night with two nationally televised games. Green Bay Packers will travel to Denver to Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers will be the host of the New Orleans SaintsThe final game will air on Fox, and perhaps the most intriguing story will be whether Tom Brady makes his debut alongside Kevin Burkhardt in the broadcast booth. But let's prepare for all possibilities: Here's the full NFL preseason schedule for Week 2 on Sunday, August 18, what to expect from each game, and how to watch and stream the action: How to watch Sunday's NFL preseason games Both NFL preseason games will be televised nationally on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Packers-Broncos game will be broadcast on the NFL Network and can be streamed on NFL+. The Saints-49ers game will be broadcast on Fox and can be streamed on FoxSports.com. NFL Rankings:Chiefs and 49ers lead Super Bowl odds for 2024 season NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more. NFL Preseason Schedule Week 2 Sunday August 18th Competition Location Time (ET) TV Packers at Broncos Denver 8:00 p.m. NFL Network/NFL+ Saints at 49ers Santa Clara, California. 8:00 p.m. Fox The Packers became the youngest team to win an NFL playoff game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 last season in quarterback Jordan Love's first season as a starter. Green Bay Coach Matt Lafleur has said most of his starters will not play on Sunday since the Packers and Broncos held a joint practice session on Friday. The battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot between Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt will be one of the more notable developments to watch. With coach Sean Payton entering his second season in Denver, the Broncos' quarterback competition is expected to take center stage in Sunday's preseason game. Veteran Jarrett Stidham started in the first practice match and played two series. First-round draft pick Bo Nix out of Oregon then came in and looked sharp, leading the team on four scoring drives (two touchdowns, two field goals). Former New York Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson also did well in mop-up duty. Nix is ​​expected to get the start against the 49ers. Payton plans to play many of his starters in Sunday's game. The Saints and 49ers had to cancel their joint exercises scheduled to miss their preseason game Sunday this week due to injuries in San Francisco. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said before the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans that his team had 23 players miss practice due to various injuries. The franchise, fresh off its second Super Bowl appearance in five years, is also without left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Williams is awaiting a new contract and Aiyuk has requested a trade after failing to reach a new deal with San Francisco. New Orleans won its first preseason game, but will look to improve on the poor showing of its first-team offense. During two series with quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints ran nine plays and gained just 18 yards. New Orleans hired Klint Kubiakwho previously served as San Francisco's passing game coordinator will become the offensive coordinator this offseason.

