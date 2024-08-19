Sports
SuperSport Schools Plus | Hilton and Danville win Kearsney Hockey 5s trophies
Barley fountain undefeated to the final of the Kearsney Hockey 5s, powered by Belgotex Sportbut they were eventually stopped in the final by Hilton College.
Earlier in the event, Garcias had beaten Hilton 3-2, but the Midlands school turned the tide and recorded a 3-0 victory to take the title.
It was a tough task for Garsfontein, who played fantastic hockey with their SA u17 star Luken Brunette impressive with his control and composure at the back.
Hilton, however, was up for it and they continued on to Garsfontein until the dam finally broke. Captain Regan Mudau made the breakthrough and then added a second before Xavier Enslin ensured that the trophy would end up in Hilton's hands.
Hilton's Director of Hockey Devon van der Merwe revealed his team's unusual approach to the competition after securing the title. “We didn't give any team talk this weekend,” he admitted. “We believe in what we want to do.
“This is our time of year where it's all about enjoyment. It's about giving them the basics and letting them figure out the rest for themselves.
“It's about playing with freedom, without pressure, without over-coaching from our side. They decide who the starting line-up is. We just do the rotation, so it's equal for everyone. They have to figure it out.”
Van der Merwe said Hilton's approach had also changed since their first game against Garsfontein, and that it had served them well. He explained: “In our first game against Garsfontein we tried to play too pretty, and we didn't take enough shots on goal. After the first game against them we decided there was too much structure, and that's not the format of this game. It's about expression, taking shots from everywhere.”
That was one of the notable features of the tournament: players prepared to shoot from anywhere on the field, which is allowed in Hockey 5s. There were some crackers from range, and players were rewarded for their willingness to try.
Clifton College enjoyed a good tournament, playing exciting hockey and finishing third, beating Michaelhouse for the second time in the tournament on penalties.
Kearsney meanwhile would have enjoyed winning one from their neighbours, Westvillewhich he won 4–3 after both teams had drawn 3–3, thus securing fifth place. Saint Alban won 5-1 against Aston to secure seventh place.
High school boys results
Michaelhouse 7-0 Ashton
Westville 1-3 St Albans
Kearsney 2-3 Hilton
Garsfontein 3-0 Clifton
Michaelhouse 2-1 Hilton
Ashton 2-5 St Albans
Kearsney 4-2 Westville
Garsfontein (1) 1-1 (0) Michaelhouse
Clifton 3-0 St Alban's
Kearsney 14-0 Ashton
Westville 4-1 Hilton
St Alban's 5-1 Ashton (7th/8th)
Kearsney (4) 3-3 (3) Westville (5th/6th)
Clifton (3) 4-4 (2) Michaelhouse (3rd/4th)
Hilton 3-0 Garsfontein (1st/2nd)
Girls High School Competitions
In the girls' competition, Danville Park Girls High Schoolhad the chance to challenge for the title for the second year in a row when they made their way to the final. Their opponents in the title decider were DSG of St. Mary'swho had earlier in the day easily defeated Danville 5-1 in the group stage.
However, the girls from North Durban rose to the challenge and entered the fray for the final time, with silverware at stake.
In a thrilling match, Danville fought for every ball and when the whistle blew for the end of regulation time, the teams were level at 1-1.
From there it was time for a penalty shootout and when the action started Codie Bestbierwho embodied her team's fighting spirit, seized her chance. Danville, like Hilton College, had reversed an earlier defeat to their opponent in the final.
Defeated 5-3 in the 2023 final by Saint AnneDanville did not miss a second chance at the title.
Maris Stella defeated Ashton 2-1 to claim third place, while Curro Hilltop delivered their best performance of the event in their final match, outperforming the rest of the team. Thomas More 4-0 and thus fifth.
High school girls results
Maris Stella 3-0 Thomas More
Ashton 1-3 Curro Hillcrest
St Mary's DSG 5-1 Danville
Thomas More (0) 3-3 (1) Ashton
Maris Stella 1-0 Danville
DSG St Mary's 4-1 Curro Hillcrest
Maris Stella 2-1 Ashton (3rd/4th)
Thomas More 0-4 Curro Hillcrest (5th/6th)
St Mary's DSG (0) 1-1 (1) (1st/2nd)
Primary school results
Highbury 1 14-0 Kloof Senior Primary
Highbury 2 3-3 Winston Park
Bonsanani 3-3 Ashton
Cowan House 2-3 Penzance
Treverton 0-7 Atholl Heights
Westville Senior 1-3 Hillcrest Primary
Winston Park 3-1 Cowan House
Highbury 2 5-1 Penzance
Highbury 1 4-1 Atholl Heights
Hillcrest Primary 5-0 Bonisanani
Ashton 6-0 Kloof Senior Primary
Westville Senior Primary 7-2 Treverton
Winston Park 2-1 Penzance
Highbury 2-6 Atholl Heights
Cowan House 4-0 Ashton
Treverton 1-6 Bonisanani
Highbury 1 3-1 Westville Senior Primary
Gap Senior Primary 0-15 Hillcrest Primary
