Fourth Cup Win – Cricket Ireland





CORK Rush Cricket Club today won their fourth Butlers National Cup at Mardyke after a convincing 126-run victory over Strabane Cricket Club. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Rush began tentatively losing three wickets in the first seven overs. Overseas professional Josh Doyle (89) then settled in to play the anchor role as the North County Dublin side began to rebuild their innings after their initial losses. A 77-run stand between Doyle and Nasir Totakhil (41) left Rush well positioned at the halfway point of this 40-over match, and despite losing Totakhil when he was in full flight, the next man up, Finn McGee (30), continued the momentum. The last 10 overs produced 90, thanks in large part to captain Jarred Barnes who struck a powerful 43* from 32 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Rush finished with a very competitive 281-8 in 40 overs. Strabane's response started decently, although it fell short of the required run rate, but a platform had been laid at 76-1 in the 15and over. All-rounder Totakhil comes in to support his 41 with the bat, removing four of the top seven Strabane batters, including the highly prized wicket of John Mooney. Totakhil's cunning and accuracy and tight bowling line were rewarded with figures of 4-19 from eight overs. He was ably supported by Asher Abassi who claimed 3-14. The end came quickly as Strabane crashed from 96-2 to 155 all out. Rush's victory was their fourth National Cup trophy in eight editions. MATCH SUMMARY Rush v Strabane, Butlers National Cup Final, Cork, August 18, 2024 Hast 281-8 (40 overs; J Doyle 89, J Barnes 43*; A Mullen 2-23)

Strasbourg 155 (34.1 overs; A Gillespie 41; N Totakhil 4-19) Rush won by 126 runs View the full scorecard

