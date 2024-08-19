Fantasy Football 2024: First Round Mock Draft, Projections & Top Team Names | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Cooper Neill/Getty Images Managers can expect San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to be selected No. 1 overall in many drafts, as he was in this mock. McCaffrey is one of the few true every-down backs in the NFL, and he led the league in both rushing yards and scrimmage yards last season. It is worth noting, however, that McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury, the same injury that plagued Joe Burrow early last season. The reigning rushing champion will not appear in preseason play, but believes he is healthy enough to alleviate any concerns. “If we had a game, I would play,” McCaffrey told SiriusXM Radio (courtesy of CBS Sports' Matt Simone) Managers with the top pick would be better off considering a high-floor receiver like Tyreek Hill or Ja'Marr Chase, though it will be tough to surpass McCaffrey's ceiling in the first round. Speaking of receivers, we saw several go in the first round of our mock. That’s a reflection of the PPR format and the fantasy upside of true No. 1 targets. Pass-catchers like CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson could be league winners, but managers shouldn’t underestimate dual-threat backs like Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor in PPR formats. There is a big difference in value between top-tier running backs who see regular work on passing downs and those in the second tier. Some of the top receivers also carry questions this year, which may make three-down backs a little more attractive. Chase and Lamb have both skipped workouts to secure new contracts, while Jefferson's performance with the Minnesota Vikings' new quarterback, Sam Darnold, may not match what we've seen in recent years. It's important to consider quarterback play when evaluating first-round options. Hall and Garrett Wilson both went in Round 1 of this mock, likely because the return of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to boost their stock. Whether or not you believe Rodgers can actually return to Pro Bowl form is, of course, a personal decision. Managers who are uncomfortable with the receivers on the board in Round 1 should not hesitate to take a running back instead. Receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr., Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp have tremendous potential and should be available in Rounds 2 or 3. Managers shouldn’t consider a tight end in the first round, even though Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has been a popular first-round target in previous years. Kelce is 34 years old and has failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards in 2023. Quarterbacks in most drafts will likely start coming off the board in Round 2 or 3. Josh Allen went early in this mock draft, in Round 3, but we wouldn't recommend targeting that position too early. Good fantasy quarterbacks should be available fairly late. Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy were both selected in the 12th round in this mock draft, so managers should be looking for the best players first.

