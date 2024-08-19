Canucks prospect Tom Willander named in lawsuit challenging NCAA ban





Willander was cited in the lawsuit as an example of a European player who had played professionally but was still allowed to join the NCAA Photo by @TerrierHockey / x.com/TerrierHockey Article Contents A class action lawsuit filed on Tuesday In New York, the NCAA is accusing Canadian Hockey League players of boycotting Division 1 competition and Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willanders' name is popping up everywhere. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now and receive the latest news from your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from top sports columnists Patrick Johnston, Ben Kuzma, JJ Abrams and more. Plus Canucks Report, Sports and Headline News newsletters and events.

Unlimited online access to The Province and 15 news sites with one account.

The Province ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on on any device.

Daily puzzles and comics, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now and receive the latest news from your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from top sports columnists Patrick Johnston, Ben Kuzma, JJ Abrams and more. Plus Canucks Report, Sports and Headline News newsletters and events.

Unlimited online access to The Province and 15 news sites with one account.

The Province ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on on any device.

Daily puzzles and comics, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / LOGIN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or log in to continue reading. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Receive additional articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Log in or create an account or Article Contents The lawsuit, which aims to open NCAA hockey to Canadian juniors, could potentially end the longstanding ban on college hockey for players who are considered professionals. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, New York, on behalf of Rylan Masterson, who lost his college eligibility two years ago when he played in two exhibition games for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires at age 16. The complaint notes that NCAA bylaws allow for professional participation, with the exception of men's ice hockey and skiing. It also points out that players who have competed professionally in Europe do not face the same restrictions, and cites Canucks top defensive prospect Tom Willander, a sophomore from Boston University who appeared in two Swedish Elite League games for Rogle BK before joining the NCAAs Terriers last year. Canucks Report Essential reading for hockey fans who eat, sleep, Canucks, repeat. By signing up, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder. The next issue of Canucks Report will be in your inbox soon. There was a problem registering. Please try again. Article Contents Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents Willander, 19, scored 25 points (3G, 24A) and had a team-high plus-28 rating in his freshman season at Boston University. The lawsuit alleges that Masterson and the group suffered damages that the antitrust laws were designed to prevent, and the NCAA's conduct was unlawful. If the case is successful, it could intensify competition for college-age talent between North America's top two producers of NHL draft-eligible players. And it could potentially create a talent drain between the three CHL leagues, the Ontario, Quebec Major Junior and Western Hockey Leagues, which could lose players at the junior prime age of 18 to the college ranks. The CHL's three associations are categorized as professional leagues under NCAA bylaws, which bars their players from participating. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents CHL players receive a stipend of up to $600 per month for living expenses, which is not considered income for tax purposes. College players receive scholarships and can now earn money through endorsements and other uses of their name, image and likeness (NIL). The lawsuit names 10 Division 1 schools, including the three closest to Fort Erie: Canisius, Niagara and Rochester Institute of Technology. Other schools named range from Denver to Boston College. They were selected to demonstrate that they follow NCAA bylaws to ban current or former CHL players. Attorneys at the New York City law firm Freedman Normand Friedland are asking a judge to certify the members of the class, which includes all players who have played in the CHL or for a Division I school since Aug. 12, 2020. With files from The Associated Press [email protected] x.com/mike_raptis Recommended by Editorial Canucks: Curtis Bell is a self-proclaimed college dropout, he is also the team's new coach Turnover has been the name of the game in the Vancouver Canucks' business world lately Article Contents Share this article in your social network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprovince.com/sports/hockey/nhl/vancouver-canucks/canucks-prospect-tom-willander-named-in-lawsuit-challenging-ncaa-ban-of-major-junior-hockey-players The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos