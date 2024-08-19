China takes action against toxic table tennis fans





China is tightening its grip on online sports fandom, particularly after the Paris Olympics, as authorities crack down on unacceptable fan behavior. The Chinese Table Tennis Association recently voiced its unwavering support for government initiatives aimed at tackling illegal activities within online fan communities. This approach follows a number of disturbing online incidents, particularly after the women's table tennis final on 3 August. The following day, an inappropriate post surfaced, containing derogatory comments aimed at athletes and coaches, which led to considerable public outrage. Beijing police acted quickly and made their first arrest in connection with the case on August 6. A 29-year-old woman, surnamed He, admitted to making insulting remarks. The investigation is ongoing. On August 15, the Ministry of Public Security exposed three additional cases of illegal activities among sports fans, reinforcing the message that the Internet does not equal lawlessness. They called on users not to spread false information or post personal attacks online. The Chinese Table Tennis Association has expressed serious concerns about the toxic behaviour within fan circles, highlighting how this negativity can disrupt team training and matches, affecting the athletes’ professional and personal lives. According to table tennis officials, such derogatory comments and online harassment are not only harmful to individual players, but also pose significant societal challenges. They are now committed to gathering evidence and taking legal action against offenders, whether they are individuals or organisations. The table tennis team has expressed appreciation for the support they have received and urged concerted efforts to create a healthier online atmosphere. They aim to create conditions where athletes can flourish without the burden of malicious criticism. In order to enhance the sport's positive image, the Chinese Table Tennis Association reiterated its commitment to promoting modern sportsmanship. They believe this focus aligns with China's broader ambitions to establish itself as a global powerhouse in the sport. Overall, the crackdown is a sign of China’s determination to foster respect and positive engagement within its sports communities. The country is taking steps to not only protect its athletes, but also to change the narrative around sports fandom as a whole.

