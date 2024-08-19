Sports
USC Trojans Football 2024 Match-by-match Predictions
The 2024 USC football season is upon us, and it feels like this could be the biggest season of Lincoln Riley’s head coaching career. While no one is suggesting USC will fire him if he doesn’t make the College Football Playoff, there’s no question that his team should show massive signs of improvement from last season, particularly on defense.
Additionally, the Trojans will be entering their first Big Ten season this fall, something that will be fascinating to watch as years of wide-open play in the PAC-12 give way to smash-mouth football as they face new conference opponents looking to turn the game into a battle of the rocks. Can Riley and USC, two football entities known for their flash and finesse, adapt?
The good news is that Riley has a track record that suggests he will improve on the eight wins he had last season, the lowest total of his career. In fact, in five of his seven seasons as a college head coach, he has won 10 games or more.
On the other hand, life in the Big Ten will be a lot more challenging for USC than it was in the PAC-12 (despite the fact that the PAC-12 was one of the strongest conferences in the country a season ago). What’s more, USC’s 2024 schedule is a lot tougher than what Riley experienced in the Big 12 as head coach of Oklahoma, where his team had a talent advantage over every team in the league except maybe Texas.
So let's do our best to predict how 2024 will play out for the Trojans. Here are our game-by-game predictions for the season.
The good news is that USC has a chance to make a serious splash this year from the start. The bad news is that it will require a neutral-field win over LSU in Las Vegas. That won't be easy.
But like USC, LSU must adjust to life without a star QB in 2024, as last year's Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels, is now in the NFL. In his place steps Garrett Nussmeierwho has been waiting three years for his chance to start for the Tigers.
Like USC, LSU must enter 2024 with a need to improve on its poor defense of 2023. Last year, the Tigers gave up 416.6 yards per game.
This game will come down to a coin flip. Ultimately, the Tigers will pull out a close win to open the season thanks to a dominant offensive line and the fact that their QB is just a tad more experienced than Miller Moss.
After a tough opening game, USC goes home in the second game to face perhaps the team in the most turbulent situation in America, Utah State. In July, the Aggies fired head coach Blake Anderson and promoted DC Nate Dreiling to interim head coach. That's not a recipe for success.
Last year, Utah State was ranked 123rd nationally in points allowed. That likely won't improve much this year, and the talented Trojan offense should feast on the Aggie defense. This game should be a blowout for the home team and a chance to give the second and third-team guys some work to do.
USC's second chance to make national news in game three by going on the road and beating Michigan in the team's first-ever Big Ten game. That will be easier said than done, however.
Michigan won’t be as good as it was last year. In fact, after losing its starting QB, starting running back, entire offensive line, top two receivers, and head coach, there are serious questions to be answered in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are a candidate to take a step back in 2024, and they could be a candidate to be surprised by the Trojans.
Michigan's defense will be strong again, albeit with longtime NFL defensive coordinator Don Wink Martindale as coordinator this year. That and the fact that this game is being played at “The Big House” will be a bit too much for USC to overcome.
Wisconsin is a program trying to transition from decades of ground-and-pound offense to a pass-happy system under head coach Luke Fickell. That hasn’t gone well in a 7-6 2023 that saw the Badgers score just over 23 points per game.
This year they hope that the talented Miami transfer QB Tyler Van Dyke will bring some firepower to their passing attack. On the other side of the ball, they have heavily entered the transfer portal to patch up a defense that lost several key contributors after ranking No. 20 in the nation in points allowed (20.2) last year.
Ultimately, USC will have too much firepower for Wisconsin to keep up with. Riley's offense will be more explosive and efficient than Wisconsin's, and the Trojans will earn their first Big Ten victory.
Not much is expected of Minnesota in 2023. But since they host the Trojans a week before USC welcomes Penn State to LA, they could be caught in a trap in Game 5.
Last year, the Golden Gophers went just 6-7, but they have 13 starters back and are looking to get back on the winning track.
Minnesota will rely on FCS QB transfer Max Brosmer to lead their offense, but that's not necessarily a foolproof plan.
Look for USC's massive talent advantage to overwhelm Minnesota in this game. A loud home crowd could help the Gophers keep things interesting, but USC will eventually pull away.
October 12th is shaping up to be the best weekend of the college football season and one of the biggest games that day is Penn State visiting USC. That will be a game you can't miss at the Coliseum.
Yes, Penn State will open the season as a top-10 program. But does anyone really believe the Nittany Lions are a national contender after years of falling short in big games under James Franklin?
This feels like another game where Penn State steps up a gear while everyone in America watches to see if they can finally win a big game. USC at home will be the deciding factor and the Trojans will secure a win over what will likely be a top ten team.
Another USC opponent looking to replace a star QB from 2023 is Maryland. Without Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terrapins could take a step back on offense and be far less explosive this year, even though they still have some solid wide receivers on the roster.
On defense, Maryland has five starters back in the front seven, where they should be solid. However, the secondary has been reshuffled and could be suspect. That’s not good when you’re trying to stop a receiver group as talented as USC’s should be.
One factor to consider in this game is that it will be a cross-country trip for the Trojans. If this game starts early, could the time adjustment be a problem for the Trojans’ body clocks? It’s possible. However, USC will be the more talented team in this matchup and if the Trojans play their best, they shouldn’t falter as they extend their winning streak to four games.
Many people think Rutgers can put together a really good team this year. Part of that is because they only have one preseason top-25 team on the schedule, and that is of course USC.
The Scarlet Knights will test USC's run defense. Last year, they ran the ball eighth in the nation in percentage. What's more, Kyle Monangai who led the Big Ten in rushing in 2023, is back for another season.
That said, Rutgers won’t have the athletes needed to intimidate the Trojans at the line of scrimmage, nor will they be able to score enough points to match USC in LA. While this could be an unexpectedly interesting matchup, the Trojans will ultimately win.
One of the swing games of the season comes as USC travels to Washington in a Big Ten matchup of old PAC-12 schools. The trip is normally a tough one for the Trojans, but this year Washington should take a step back.
Now that the Huskies have lost their head coach, starting quarterback, top three wide receivers and their entire offensive line from the dynamic 2023 offense, they can begin a rebuild this fall.
But they do have some decent talent returning on defense, and they hired former NFL defensive coordinator Steve Belichick as their coordinator. Still, the Huskies don’t have the look of a Big Ten contender this year, and USC will take care of business if this rivalry resumes in their new conference.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule is known for turning around neglected college programs. Last year, in his debut for Nebraska, he managed to lead the Cornhuskers to a record of just 5-7.
This year he will likely rely on a first-year QB Dylan Raiola to add some spice to an offense that struggled mightily in 2023. Can the 5-star recruit make an immediate impact in the Big Ten?
If this game were being played in Lincoln, Nebraska, it could be a toss-up. But the rebuilding Huskers aren’t ready to go on the road and beat a team as solid as USC. USC will be marching to another victory as they remain one of the best teams in the country.
Speaking of teams in transition, UCLA fits that description after 2023 head coach Chip Kelly left town to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State this offseason. Now, rookie head coach DeShaun Foster, a Bruin alumnus, will have his hands full carving out a new identity with his alma mater.
At OC for the Bruins will be longtime NFL coordinator Eric Bieniemy who could bring a schematic advantage to the program. However, he won’t have a very dynamic passing attack with QB Ethan Garbers (who had just 1,136 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023).
In the previous two games, UCLA will also face Iowa and Washington, two typically physical fixtures. That could mean the Bruins will be a little worn out when this cross-town rivalry comes around. Of course, UCLA stunned the Trojans at the Coliseum last season, so this year's Lincoln Riley squad should be fully prepared and motivated when this game rolls around. Expect USC to get its revenge this time around.
By the time USC and Notre Dame finish the regular season in LA, these teams will be very different than we currently think they will be. So it’s tough to pick this rivalry game, because it will essentially be a toss-up.
New Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock will rely on Duke transfer QB Riley Leonard to make more plays in its offense. Meanwhile, an Irish defense that ranked in the top ten in the country last year could be even better this year. Some even think Notre Dame will have the best defense in America this year.
Since no one knows what to expect from USC’s defense at this point, it’s tough to root for the Trojans to beat the Irish, even in LA. However, if that side of the ball is a strength for USC in 2024, they could easily match up with the Irish. But until we see that happen, Notre Dame has to be the pick to win this game right now.
