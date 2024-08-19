Novak Djokovic hints at his next sport after tennis as Serb challenges three-time champion | Tennis | Sports





Novak Djokovic has jokingly said he wants to pursue a career in cycling after ending his tennis career by criticising current world number one Tadej Pogacar. Djokovic, widely regarded as the best tennis player of all time, has issued a light-hearted warning to his cycling colleague. Pogacar cemented his reputation as the best cyclist in the world by winning his third Tour de France this summer with UCI WorldTeam UAE Team Emirates.

Djokovic did the same on the tennis court by finally – after the fifth time of asking – winning his first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. The 37-year-old player brought glory to Serbia by narrowly beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 7-6 in an incredible match at Roland Garros. His emotional victory got revenge after Alcaraz himself won in three sets earlier this summer by beating Djokovic in the second straight Wimbledon final. The 21-year-old Spaniard will be aiming for his third Grand Slam of 2024 – and his third consecutive Grand Slam after Roland Garros and Wimbledon – at the US Open later this year.

Djokovic will also compete in New York for his 24th and most recent major title, which he won by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-6 6-3. He decided to skip the Canadian Open and defend his title at the Cincinnati Open (two Masters 1000 events) after his success at the 2024 Olympics. Djokovic has now started preparing for the US Open and posted a video of a training ride on his bike on Instagram to get his followers excited. The tennis icon was filmed in a wooded area before challenging Pogacar directly to camera and launching an aggressive attack on his training partners.

He doubled down on his message to Pogacar, captioning the post: “Back to training. Setting new goals. Next stop, Tour de France. I'm coming, Tadej Pogacar.” The US Open begins on Monday, August 26 and runs through Sunday, September 8. The men's and women's champions will receive $2.8 million. Djokovic hopes to further engrave his name in the history books with a fifth US Open victory, which would put him level with Roger Federer and American duo Jimmy Connors and Peter Sampras. Alcaraz is currently the favorite to win a second US Open title, followed by Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and third favorite Djokovic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1937411/Novak-Djokovic-Tadej-Pogacar-cycling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos