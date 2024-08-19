LA Kings Training Camp Preview: Glenn Gawdin





With training camp just around the corner, we're previewing every player on the LA Kings roster. Coming soon: Glenn Gawdin! Glenn Gawdin Date of Birth: March 25, 1997 Place of Birth: Richmond BC, Canada Height: 6'1 Weight: 192 lbs Position: Center/Right Wing Shoot: Right Draft: 4th round, 116th overall, 2015 NHL Entry Draft Season 2023-24 Glenn Gawdin finished his second season with the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate). In 70 games, the 27-year-old center scored 22 goals and 33 assists for 55 points. His 22 goals and 55 points were second on the team, while his 33 assists were tied for third. He played one game with the Ducks, but did not score a single point. Gawdin has spent every year of his AHL career in the Pacific Division and is a name that Reign fans have come to expect. Watching him compete against the Reign over the last few years, he is a player I have come to respect for his ability to compete every shift. Playing primarily as a 2C, and often as a 1C, Gawdin played in every situation for the Gulls. Here's where he ranked on the team at five-on-five and the power play in offensive categories, according to the AHL Tracker website: Five against five: Goals: 5 (T-12)

Assists: 14 (T-3rd)

Primary assists: 9 (3rd)

Points: 19 (8th)

Primary points: 14 (T-9) Power play: Goals: 6 (T-2nd)

Crosses: 14 (2nd)

Primary assists: 8 (1st)

Points: 20 (T-2nd)

Primary points: 14 (2nd) Andrew Agozzino redirects a shot from Glenn Gawdin to the @SDGullsAHL on the board in #SDvsONT photo.twitter.com/bH7csAtUgb — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 15, 2023 While he is a solid player in five-on-five situations, he was one of San Diego's best players on the power play and also added two goals in short order, tying him for the team lead with Pavol Regenda. He is a player who did everything for a team that finished outside of a playoff spot for the second year in a row. His highlight of the season was winning the Player of the Week award (2/5-2/11) when he scored eight points in a two-game series against the visiting Calgary Wranglers. With Happy @SDGullsAHL fans post Glenn Gawdin's overtime winning goal photo.twitter.com/32a3n1cSQm — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) December 29, 2023 Outlook for 2024-2025 Gawdin signed a two-year, two-way NHL contract with the Kings on the first day of free agency. It's safe to assume he'll be in Ontario by the end of preseason. With TJ Tynan Now that I'm in Colorado, I expect Gawdin to start as the Reign's 1C and be a reliable player in all situations for head coach Marco Sturm. While he may not be as high-scoring as Tynan during his time in Ontario, he is a good replacement because of his two-way play and his ability to play at the right point or on the wing on a power play, along with his passing ability. So when Gawdin makes a big play or scores a big goal late in the game or in overtime, can we say, “Oh my God(dess)?” Main image: Mike Zitek/Coachella Valley Firebirds Read more

