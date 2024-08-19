Data: Here's How China, Japan and South Korea Excelled in Certain Sports to Improve Their Olympic Performance

Analysis of Olympic medal data indicates that there has been a notable shift in dominance from traditional Western powers such as the US and Germany to Asian countries such as China, Japan and Korea in various sports, particularly since the late 20th century. Furthermore, some countries have specialised in certain sports, such as China in table tennis and weightlifting, South Korea in archery and Japan in judo, which has helped them increase their medal tally.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games ended with a stunning closing ceremony at the Stade de France. The Olympic Games marked a historic milestone in the evolution of the Games and set new standards in several key areas. For the first time, the Games achieved full gender parity, with the International Olympic Committee allocating an equal number of quota places to female and male athletes. This move underscored a major commitment to gender equality in sport.

The competition lasted 19 days and featured athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team. They competed in 32 sports and 48 disciplines. Paris 2024 also introduced four new sports: skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking. The Games included 15 new events, highlighted by breaking, which made its Olympic debut.

Looking ahead, the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles. This will be the third time the city has hosted the Games. New sports such as baseball, softball, flag football, cricket, lacrosse and squash will feature in the Games. As countries evaluate their performances in Paris and plan for Los Angeles, we analyze how focusing on certain sports has helped some countries claim the top spots in the medal table.

It should be noted that the IOC ranks countries based on their medal total. The primary criterion is the number of gold medals, followed by silver and bronze if necessary. If countries are still tied, they are ranked alphabetically by their IOC country code. While the medal total reflects national success, only the individual athletes who win medals are considered winners.

Data for the story comes from Datafuls collection about the Olympic Games from the official International Olympic Committee. In the event-wise datasetThere are separate entries for Great Britain and the United Kingdom for athletes and individual sports, while these are combined in the medals by country dataset.

Once again, the US finished on top with 126 medals

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the United States finished on top with a total of 126 medals, including 40 gold. China came in second with 91 medals, also winning 40 gold medals. Japan came in third with 45 medals, including 20 gold, while Australia came in fourth with 53 medals, including 18 gold.

India had a disappointing outing this time, finishing 71stst in the total medal count with a total of six medals, one silver and five bronze. This was lower than the performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where India finished 48th with seven medals, including one gold.

By focusing on certain sports with multiple events, the performance of some countries could be improved

The structure and number of events in each sport significantly affect the total medal count. Sports with many events, such as swimming and athletics, offer countries more opportunities to win medals, increasing their total number. In contrast, sports with fewer events, such as hockey or equestrian sports, offer fewer opportunities for medals.

For this analysis, we have selected 12 sports that offer multiple medal opportunities across different distances, styles, and weight classes. By specializing in these events, several countries have taken advantage of the wide range of competitions to achieve higher positions in the overall medal table. These sports include archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, fencing, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, weightlifting, and wrestling. There are many other sports that have multiple events, but we have chosen these to show how some countries have focused on certain events and excelled in them.

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, a total of 605 medals were awarded in approximately 180 events across these 12 sports. In total, these 12 sports accounted for approximately 58% of all medals awarded at the 2024 Olympic Games, with the remaining 33 sports accounting for the remainder.

About 9 out of 10 medals won by South Korea were in these 12 sports in 2024

The top 10 countries by medal count won 318 medals out of the 605 awarded in these 12 sports at the 2024 Olympic Games. The share of medals won in these sports out of the total medals won by each of these countries ranges from 23.5% by the Netherlands to 87.5% by South Korea. The medals won in these 12 sports account for more than 60% of the medals won by China, the US and Japan.

For India, apart from Hockey, the remaining 5 medals were won in Shooting, Wrestling and Athletics. Since 2008, India has won at least one medal in Wrestling at every Olympics.

The number of events in most of these sports has increased over the years

In 2024, there were 35 events in swimming, 48 in athletics, 18 in wrestling and 15 in judo and shooting. Boxing and fencing had 13 and 12 events respectively. Archery, table tennis and tennis had 5 events each and badminton had 6. Most of these sports, such as swimming, badminton, fencing and archery, have seen an increase in the number of events over the years. The number of events in each of these sports over the years is shown in the graph below.

Asian countries have overtaken the US and European countries in some sports

In each of these sports, we analyze the trends in performance of the top 10 countries of the 2024 Olympic Games, over the years. For this, we grouped the years into the following periods and added up the total number of medals that each country won in each sport during that period.

Early years of the modern Olympic Games (1896-1912)

Interbellum and early post-war period (1920-1936)

Post-war and Cold War period (1948-1964)

End of 20 and Century (1968-1988)

Century (1968-1988) Beginning 21 st Century (1992-2008)

Century (1992-2008) Recent and current time (2012 to 2024)

Archery, once dominated by France and the United States, is now a sport where South Korea is the undisputed leader, with a significant portion of the medals coming from this event.

In track and field, the US has won more than 100 medals in each of these periods. However, the number of medals has declined over the years, while the number of medals in track and field in China has increased.

Japan and France are consistent players in judo, with Japan dominating recently.

Badminton is dominated by Asian countries, with China winning the most medals, followed by South Korea and Japan. The US, Australia and the European countries on the list, except the Netherlands, have not won any medals in this sport.

Table tennis is also dominated by these Asian countries. Germany has won a number of medals in the current era.

Swimming, with most events, has always been dominated by the US. Since the late 20and century, the number of medals won by the United States has declined, although the total is still over 120. Australia has also made significant progress in swimming, along with China and Japan.

While Italy and South Korea have won a significant number of medals in Shooting over the years, the event, once dominated by the US, is now dominated by China. Boxing is another sport where China has surpassed the once dominant US in the current era.

Italy and France had the most medals in Fencing. However, as in Table Tennis, the three Asian countries Korea, Japan and China have done considerably better since the beginning of the 21st century.

The United States led the tennis world, particularly in the periods 1992-2008 and 2012-2024, while Great Britain and South Korea failed to win medals.

China has significantly increased its medal count in weightlifting since the 2000s, surpassing other countries such as Italy, France and Germany, which won many medals in the sport in previous years.

The US and Japan have consistently excelled in Olympic wrestling, with Japan's performance improving significantly over the past few decades. Meanwhile, countries like Germany and South Korea have seen a notable decline, while China has emerged as a strong contender in the current era.

In summary, there has been a notable shift in dominance from traditional Western powers such as the US and Germany to Asian countries such as China, Japan and Korea in various sports, particularly since the late 20th century. Furthermore, some countries have specialised in certain sports, such as China in table tennis and weightlifting, South Korea in archery and Japan in judo, which has helped them increase their medal tally.

India can learn lessons from Japan, South Korea and China

This shift in global sporting dominance serves as a lesson for India for the upcoming Games in Los Angeles and beyond, highlighting the need for strategic investment and development of talent in key sports. By prioritising targeted training, improving infrastructure and encouraging grassroots initiatives, India can become a leading force in certain sports, much in the way that other Asian countries have outpaced traditional superpowers in recent decades.

Richer countries dominate the medal tally

The Olympic medal data also shows that the count is usually dominated by developed or wealthier countries. This indicates that socio-economic differences have a significant impact on Olympic performance, as countries with more financial resources can invest more in training, facilities and support for athletes. Wealthier countries often benefit from advanced infrastructure and access to high-quality coaching, which leads to better performance and higher medal counts. Conversely, countries with limited resources face challenges in providing adequate support and opportunities for their athletes, which can hamper their competitiveness on the global stage. For example, more than 1,000 student-athletes of the U.S. National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) competed in the 2024 Olympic Games to win medals. They represented more than 100 countries, of which almost 400 competed for the U.S.