Sports
'Fasten your chin straps. Prepare for impact.'
The title of this post is attributed to Nick Kelly from al.comand his full written words were “Fasten your chin straps. Bring your helmet. Prepare for impact. The Crimson Tide defense is going to crush you if you don't.” Kelly added that the words are accurate if “Saturday's exhibition game is any indication.”
Kelly had the description exactly right. His perspective was shared by the guests at the practice game. Kane Wommack's defense did exactly what the new Alabama Football Defensive Coordinator wants: attack, attack, attack.
After the scrimmage, Kalen DeBoer said the Crimson Tide defense and Alabama offense performed well in the scrimmage. DeBoer was undoubtedly referring to the results of plays that he described as a give-and-take for both sides of the ball. Some of the visitors inside Bryant-Denny on Saturday gave the Crimson Tide defense the highest level of intensity.
After speaking with practice observers, Nick Kelly reported, “The physical defense was not for the faint of heart… The tone that the defenders and the defense in general set made it clear that if you were going to catch a pass, you were going to earn it.”
With no statistics released, the results from scrimmage are difficult to determine. More than a few touchdowns were scored, which means the offense didn't back down and had success. Alabama's parade of talent at wide receiver was on display again. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were cited by observers as good scrimmage performers.
It’s too early to give definitive answers. The 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide is still a work in progress. Further development and improvement can be expected. As fall camp draws to a close, we can make some guesses. One guess is that Kalen DeBoer’s offense is as good as it’s been touted to be. Given the talent on the roster, could the ’24 Crimson Tide have the potential to be DeBoer’s best offense ever? DeBoer’s 2023 Washington offense was No. 2 nationally with 343.7 passing yards per game and No. 12 nationally with 462.1 total yards per game. Alabama’s total offense was No. 38 nationally last season with 393.1 yards per game. Against a tough schedule in 2024, the Crimson Tide may not be able to match Washington’s production last season. And that might not be a problem.
Based on a second hunch from Saturday's scrimmage, Alabama's offense may not need to make a huge leap forward next season. If Kane Wommack's “Swarm Attack” performs as it did on Saturday, opposing offenses will have a hard time putting together high-scoring games.
For Alabama Crimson Tide fans, the prospects are becoming increasingly exciting.
