Girls Tennis: Park Rapids Opens Season With Tournament – Park Rapids Enterprise





PARK RAPIDS The Park Rapids girls tennis team remained undefeated in singles (4th place) and doubles (3rd place) in a great performance at the Park Rapids Invitational on Saturday, August 17. The singles matches were held on the Depot Courts, while the doubles matches took place on the Century School Courts. Addi Frieden dropped just one game at No. 4 singles with victories over Minnewaska Area's Kaylen Blair (6-2, 6-2), Fergus Falls' Siiri Smestad (6-2, 6-2), East Grand Forks' Emmy Robles (6-3, 6-2) and Roseau's Aubrie Lee (6-2, 6-2). To save time, each set in the five-team tournament started at 2-2. Emma Berghuis and Natalie Berghuis defeated EGF's Addisyn Spradlin and Daisy Omang (6-2, 6-1), Roseau's Ella Wright and Lizzie Kennedy (6-4, 6-4), Minnewaska's Katie Sorenson and McKenna Uhde (6-3, 6-3) and Fergus Falls' Kaia Ness and Annie Mayer (6-4, 6-4) in the No. 3 doubles event. Emma Berghuis returns a backhand during a doubles match on Saturday, August 17. Vance Carlson / Company The Panthers went 2-2 at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, as Ella Ehler defeated Lindsey Vistad (6-3, 6-2) of Roseau and Ruby Ellison (6-3, 6-4) of Fergus Falls for her two wins at No. 1 singles, while Emmy Goochey and Abby Runyan posted wins over EGF's Maya Pulkrabe and Morgan McDonad (7-5, 6-4) and Bryn Wilson and Ava Holgren (6-2, 6-3) of Roseau at No. 1 doubles. Park Rapids No. 2 doubles team Madeline Brandt and Emma Morris went 1-3 with a win over Roseau's Dakota Dunham and Rachelle Dunham (7-5, 6-3). Going 0-4 were Nora Bolton (who lost two tiebreakers in the third set) at No. 2 singles and Rachel Ulvin at No. 3 singles. Nora Bolton attempts a return during a No. 2 singles match at the Depot Courts on Saturday, August 17. Vance Carlson / Company In the No. 4 doubles exhibition matches, Panthers Makenna Maanum and Bella Vinge tied 2-2, with wins over Minnewaska Area (6-4, 6-3) and Roseau (6-4, 6-3) and losses to Fergus Falls (6-2, 3-6, 10-8) and EGF (6-2, 7-6). Minnewaska Area went 23-5 and Fergus Falls went 19-9 in 28 games during the round-robin tournament. Park Rapids finished 13-15, EGF went 11-17 and Roseau compiled a 4-24 record. The scheduled dual tournament on Friday with Becker, Crookston, Minnewaska Area, Mound Westonka, Perham/New York Mills and Roseau in Park Rapids got underway, but no games were played due to rain. Team records: Minnewaska Area 23-5, Fergus Falls 19-9, Park Rapids 13-15, East Grand Forks 11-17, Roseau 4-24. Ella Ehler (No. 1 singles): defeated Lindsey Vistad, R, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Alia Rundt, MA, 6-2, 6-2; defeated Ruby Ellison, FF, 6-3, 6-4; lost to Ruby Leach, EGF, 6-4, 6-2. Nora Bolton (#2 singles): Lost to Karlee Walsh, EGF, 6-4, 6-4; lost to Bailey Strunk, R, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; lost to Megan Thorfinnson, MA, 6-3, 6-3; lost to Layla Zosel, FF, 2-6, 7-6, 10-8. Rachel Ulvin (#3 singles): lost to Ali Brendenberg, FF, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Olivia Danielson, MA, 6-2, 6-3; lost to Baay Swanson, R, 6-2, 6-4; lost to Aria Casavan, EGF, 6-4, 6-2. Addi Frieden (No. 4 singles): defeated Kaylen Blair, MA, 6-2, 6-2; defeated Siiri Smestad, FF, 6-2, 6-2; defeated Emmy Robles, EGF, 6-3, 6-2; defeated Aubrie Lee, R, 6-2, 6-2. Emmy Goochey/Abby Runyan (No. 1 doubles): Lost to Katy Vold/Avarie Uhde, MA, 7-5, 6-4; lost to Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill, FF, 6-4, 6-4; defeated Maya Pulkrabek/Morgan McDoandl, EGF, 7-5, 6-4; defeated Bryn Wilson/Ava Holmgren, R, 6-2, 6-3. Madeline Brandt/Emma Morris (No. 2 doubles): defeated Dakota Dunham/Rachelle Dunham, R, 7-5, 6-3; lost to Rachel Rankin/Addy Heid, MA, 6-2, 6-4; lost to Dillyn Lill/Carsyn Lill, FF, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Madi Wallace/Chloe Svedsen, EGF, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8. Emma Berghuis/Natalie Berghuis (No. 3 doubles): defeated Addisyn Spradlin/Daisy Omang, EGF, 6-2, 6-1; defeated Ella Wright/Lizzie Kennedy, R, 6-4, 6-4; defeated Katie Sorenson/McKenna Uhde, MA, 6-3, 6-3; defeated Kaia Ness/Annie Mayer, FF, 6-4, 6-4.

