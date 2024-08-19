Series Delivered – Cricket Ireland





BELFAST – A cold Sunday morning turned into a warm, sunny afternoon as Ireland secured a hard-fought 15-run victory in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka to wrap up the three-match series with one game remaining. In her first stint as Ireland captain, Orla Prendergast lost the toss and was called to bat. After Friday’s heroics, it might have seemed a case of pick up where you left off for Ireland’s batsmen. After the loss of Sarah Forbes in the 6th over, Amy Hunter and ODI debutant Christina Coulter Reilly steadied the ship with a 45-run partnership, as Hunter was in fine form, hitting eight fours before Chamari Athapaththu dismissed her for 66. After the two quick wickets of Coulter Reilly and Prendergast, Ireland needed some consolidation and rebuilding – enter Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell. The pair went for it and entertained the crowd with sensible batting mixed with flourishing movement to the boundary in what was a record-breaking highest 5th wicket partnership for the Irish women. When Leah Paul was eventually dismissed for 81, she may have had her sights set on her final Player of the Match award after a huge performance for her team. Rebecca Stokell went on to make a half-century of her own as she remained not out on 53 at the break. The total stood at 255 and there were runs on the scoreboard, but the Irish knew they still had some work to do as the sun shone on the picturesque Stormont pitch. Sri Lanka went to the crease needing 256 runs to win the match and level the three-match ODI series, with captain Prendergast taking the new ball to galvanise Ireland's defence. With the score at 46-1, Jane Maguire struck gold by dismissing the dangerous Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu for 22. Despite their best efforts, there was a prolonged period of resistance from Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari who put on 126 runs for the 3rd wicket. Samarawickrama batted magnificently as she bagged her maiden ODI ton and was eventually bowled out by the combination of Sarah Forbes and Amy Hunter. Dilhari's resistance faltered when she was caught by Aimee Maguire off the bowling of Freya Sargent for 53 and it was at this point that the wickets continued to fall for the tourists. Ireland dominated the next phase of the match, thrashing the Sri Lankan batters to the delight of the crowd and the players' families. Arlene Kelly took the final wicket as the clean bowled Udeshika Prabodhani secured a famous series win. MATCH SUMMARY Irish women vs Sri Lankan women, 2nd One Day International, Stormont Cricket Club, 18th August 2024 Ireland 255-5 (50 overs; L Paul 81, A Hunter 66, R Stokell 53*; K Dilhari 2-35)

Sri Lanka 240 (48 overs; H Samarawickrama 105; A Kelly 3-41) Ireland won by 15 runs View the full scorecard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketireland.ie/news/series-delivered/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos