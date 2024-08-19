A look into 2025 for Josh Heupel

Tennessee football's 2025 recruiting class is flirting with the top five after five-star offensive tackle David Sanders committed to the Vols and four-star linebacker Jaedon Harmon departed from Alabama.

But an analysis of the individual prospects shows even better news for UT, especially in the SEC recruiting race.

The Vols have acquired the nation's top offensive tackle, the SEC's top guard, another top quarterback and a host of defensive linemen in this class.

UT has 23 commitments, including one five-star prospect and 13 four-star recruits. They can sign on December 4th when the early signing period begins.

According to 247Sports Composite In the team rankings, UT has the No. 6 class, behind Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Auburn. The Vols haven't been this high since they finished No. 4 in the 2015 rankings.

With the help of that 247Sports Composite ratings, here are the highlights of UT's class under coach Josh Heupel with an emphasis on how it compares to SEC opponents.

FIVE STAR DAVID SANDERS AGREESVols lands No. 2 recruit in 2025 class

It starts at tackle, where Tennessee has the best

Sanders would be the first five-star offensive tackle UT has signed since acquiring Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris in the 2019 class. Wright was a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears. Morris transferred to Oklahoma and was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance Heard, the Vols' current left tackle, was a five-star prospect out of LSU in 2023 but transferred to UT this season.

This all bodes well for the Vols, but it gets better.

Landing the No. 1 offensive tackle is another level for UT. A few years ago, Alabama would routinely land that recruit. It got the No. 1 offensive tackle in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

But Sanders isn't just the No. 1 offensive tackle in this class. He's also the No. 2 overall player. Only quarterback Bryce Underwood, an LSU commit, is ahead of him.

For comparison, quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 class.

Vols also get best guards in SEC

UT commit Douglas Utu is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the class. And since the No. 1 interior lineman has committed to Florida State, that means the Vols have the best SEC guard in the class.

But for the record, UT also has Nic Moore, the No. 7 interior offensive lineman among those committed to SEC schools. Only Georgia has two interior offensive linemen with similar rankings to UT's double-dip.

George MacIntyre is another top quarterback talent

Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre was a five-star recruit when he committed to UT in January. He has since dropped to a four-star rating, but that is largely due to a hand injury that kept him out of elite camps this summer.

Whether MacIntyre gets another five-star rating or not, he's still an important addition.

MacIntyre is the No. 8 quarterback in the class and No. 5 in the SEC. LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Missouri have quarterback commitments rated higher than MacIntyre.

Madden Iamaleava, Nico's younger brother, is a UCLA prospect and is one spot behind MacIntyre in the quarterback rankings.

UT is on a hot streak of landing quarterback prospects. It signed Iamaleava and four-star Jake Merklinger in the past two classes. Faizon Brandon, arguably the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class, has committed to the Vols.

Only Georgia has tight ends ranked higher than the Vols

UT has two of the top six tight end recruits in the SEC in this class. DaSaahn Brame is the No. 5 tight end in the country, and Jack Van Dorselaer is No. 18.

Georgia is the only other SEC team with two top-20 tight end commitments at the position. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 and No. 9 tight ends in the class.

Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU also have a top-20 tight end. But only UT and Georgia have a pair of tight ends from that elite pool.

These receivers are not at the top. But there are two of them

Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Oklahoma all have committed wide receivers who are considered higher than UT.

But the Vols have two high-profile wide receiver commitments instead of one.

Travis Smith is the No. 15 receiver, and Radarious Jackson is No. 26 at the position. They rank No. 8 and No. 12, respectively, among wide receivers who have committed to SEC schools.

Among SEC teams, only Oklahoma and Florida have two receiver commitments rated higher than the UT pair.

Deep defense line gets deeper

UT commit Mariyon Dye is the SEC's No. 4 edge rusher. UT commit Jayden Loftin is No. 11 among SEC edge rushers in this class.

Only Auburn, LSU and UT have two edge rushers ranked this high on the SEC list.

However, Dye and Loftin are big enough to play as a strongside defensive end or defensive tackle rather than an edge rusher.

UT commit Ethan Utley will definitely play inside. He’s the No. 18 defensive lineman in the class, but he’s No. 7 among SEC commits at the position.

Dye, Loftin and Utley should continue the depth of UT's defensive line.

Like Alabama, UT has two top LBs instead of one

The best news for UT at linebacker is that it has two good options.

The Vols have commitments from Harmon and Christian Gass, both four-star linebackers who are ranked No. 18 and No. 22 nationally at their positions, respectively.

Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Texas and LSU each have a linebacker ranked higher than UT.

But Harmon and Gass are among the top 10 linebackers committed to an SEC school in this class. Only Alabama has two linebackers on that list.

SEC got few elite safeties, but Vols caught one

UT has the 3rd best safety among SEC commitments in this class.

Lagonza Hayward is the No. 9 safety overall, but Auburn commits Anquon Fegans and Eric Winters are the only SEC safeties ahead of him.

The Vols could use Hayward sooner rather than later, as Boo Carter, a versatile defender, is the only safety with a three-star rating above that has been signed during Heupels' tenure.

