Colorado Avalanche Feature Stories: Offseason Focused on Stacked Defense





The Colorado Avalanche appear to be a strong defensive line for the 2024-25 season. Earlier this week, Colorado announced that they have signed 27-year-old defenseman Oliver Kylington to a one-year contract worth $1.05 million for next season. It’s a low-risk, high-reward scenario for the Avalanche. Kylington is the Avalanche’s typical defender, a speed demon who loves to get into action. If you’re looking for a Niklas Kromwall type, this isn’t the guy for you, but for the price, it’s a fair gamble to take. Oliver Kylington, signed for 1x$1.1M by COL, is a puck-moving offensive defender. He was superior next to Tanev in 2021-22, struggled last season. Interesting upside here. #GaAvsGa photo.twitter.com/PBlsd8hTCP JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 5, 2024 Before signing with Colorado, Kylington had spent his entire NHL career with the Calgary Flames. He had a career-best campaign in 2021-22, scoring 31 points in 73 games. However, he didn’t touch the ice at all the following season due to mental health issues. Kylington returned the following year in a limited season, recording eight points in 33 appearances. Is your mental health a concern? The Avalanche have had their fair share of issues over the past few seasons, with Valeri Nichushkin being a major contributor. There’s no doubt that the star forward is incredibly talented, but he’s also had his fair share of issues. During Colorado’s second-round series against the Dallas Stars a few months ago, the 29-year-old failed a random drug test and was subsequently placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, resulting in a minimum six-month suspension without pay. This came just four months after he entered the program in January and a year after a bizarre incident with a heavily intoxicated woman in his hotel during last year’s first-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken. Let’s say Nichushkin learns his lesson and contributes more than just a headache. That’s wishful thinking, but let’s get the idea out there. He could be a useful tool for Sweden’s Kylington if they have a good working relationship. Samuel Girard is another player who would do well in a role of that nature. Girard, 26, took some time off from the game last season as he struggled with anxiety, depression, insomnia and alcohol abuse. You improve your depth on the ice and build a bond off the ice. If all goes well, mental health shouldn’t be a major issue for the Avalanche this upcoming season. Stacked Now for the fun part. This team looks solid defensively. Kylington is the third defenseman the Avalanche has signed this summer, including Calvin de Haan and Erik Brannstrom. You also have established players in Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Girard, Josh Manson and Sam Malinski. This is a solid group of guys, but someone may be the odd one out come training camp, which begins on September 20th. I think Kylington would be the best fit on the third line with de Haan. A young player and a solid veteran would make a good duo. de Haan has been active in the NHL for 12 seasons and has played with mostly high-caliber clubs in the New York IslandersChicago Blackhawks, Hurricanes in Carolinaand the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kylington is basically the Swedish version of Byram. Hopefully that's a fair comparison. It's going to be interesting, but so far I've been impressed with Colorado's actions this offseason, especially on defense.

