Yankees and Tigers are kids for a day, mixed with Little Leaguers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Judge heard constant chants of “Judge!” from children who flocked to see the New York Yankees slugger from the moment he stepped off the team plane until his appearance at the Little League World Series.

Judge was one of the biggest stars in baseball and certainly the biggest attraction in Williamsport.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. threw souvenirs to pleading children and captured the commotion with an old-fashioned handheld video camera. In his Yankees uniform, Giancarlo Stanton showed Little Leaguers how to properly hold a baseball on a bus ride.

America's top Little League baseball players were awed by the sight of real players in the big leagues.

They were blown away by how big G and Judge were on the bus, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe said.

Players from the Yankees and Detroit Tigers grabbed their pieces of flattened cardboard and flew off for the traditional slide down the outfield mound outside the Little League World Series stadium. The judge handed out collectible pins to the players. The Tigers played video games and ping-pong with children in the game room.

It was hard to say who was having the most fun.

“Just to get the chance to share that moment with them, talk to them, sign a few autographs, if you ask both teams, we all enjoyed that experience,” Judge said.

On a rainy Sunday afternoon that delayed Little League World Series games, the Yankees and Tigers were back to being kids as they mingled with an elite group of 12-year-olds from around the world at the pinnacle of youth baseball.

The Tigers then went outside and came back in the ninth and tenth innings to beat the Yankees 3-2.

“I dreamed of playing in the Little League World Series,” said New York manager Aaron Boone.

Boone had to settle for a role in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic at the 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field on Sunday night.

The Yankees and Tigers played two games in Detroit this weekend, then took a quick flight to Williamsport to finish the series on Sunday. They were swarmed by smiling Little Leaguers at the airport in the morning. Both teams bused their youth players to try to watch the Series at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, but rain spoiled their plans. New York and Detroit later made a short trip to Bowman Field, which opened in 1926.

“I just couldn't imagine at that age that I would be able to hang with such great players,” Stanton said.

Kids had questions for the Major League stars. What’s it like on The Show? Who’s the toughest pitcher you’ve ever faced? How do you get to the Majors?

They point to your muscles and ask how to get big and strong, Judge said, laughing. It's pretty cool stuff.

Some of the children were already celebrities with the Yankees and Tigers, who later also played in the Little League World Series.

The cool thing is I recognized some of the kids from when I saw them play this week, Stanton said.

The Little League Classic is one of MLB’s experiments in attracting new fans and rekindling the passion of fans who have lost interest through unusual settings, such as this year’s Phillies-Mets series in London. The St. Louis Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first Little League Classic in 2017.

Great Lakes area forward Dillon Phelan (from Hinsdale, Illinois) mingled in full uniform with teammates in the Tigers dugout prior to Sunday night’s game. Dillon catches for his baseball team, which lost both games in the World Series, but he found his glove handy because he was hoping to catch a few Tigers baseballs. He already knew how to get an autograph. Dillon removed his cap and showed dozens of signatures on the bill he had already received from the Yankees and Tigers earlier in the day.

Stanton and Volpe signed the cap. So did Yankees slugger Juan Soto. Detroit outfielders Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene added their signatures to the souvenir for Dillon to cherish.

It was cool, Dillon said. It was a good memory that I will never forget.

Little Leaguers were treated like MLB All-Stars for most of their time in Williamsport. They were feted by thousands in a parade downtown. ESPN interviewed children for 2 1/2 hours and collected fun facts from each of them as part of the TV coverage.

According to Damon Phelan, Great Lakes coach and Dillon's father, the team was in town for eight days before even playing a game.

There's so much preparation that goes into the games, everything from the guys getting new uniforms, shoes, all the new batting gear, catchers gear, he said. It's like Christmas in August.

Perhaps the best gift of all was his friendship with the Yankees and the Tigers.

