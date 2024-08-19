Sports
Alabama Fall Football 2024 Preview: The Defensive Line
Stopping the modern high flying offense is a tall order, but it certainly helps when the defense can dominate in the trenches. The ability to stop the run and catch the passer without expending extra resources is a significant luxury for any defensive coordinator and makes his job a lot easier.
Fall camp is always a time for optimism, and we’ve heard great things about the Alabama defensive line from the coaching staff. Justin Eboigbe is headed to the NFL, but he was the only contributor on the DL who did not return. Given the talent and experience on the roster, this should be a team strength.
Projected starters
#10 Jaheim Oatis – 65, 325 lb. Jr.
Oatis has been a solid contributor for Alabama since his freshman campaign and is well-positioned as a breakout candidate. When you look at the 65, 325-pound giant, it’s hard to believe he’s lost nearly 100 pounds since arriving in Tuscaloosa. Jaheim has a lot of power at the point of attack, as you might expect, but he’s also quite agile and quick for a guy his size. He’s a crucial piece to the Tides’ chances this season.
#96 Tim Keenan III – 62, 326 lbs RS Jr.
Keenan is Jaheim's running mate up front, and gives the Tide some huge upperclassman tackles who should be able to control the front. Keenan isn't quite the athlete Oatis is, but he makes up for it with raw power. Keenan projects as a rotational early down, run stuffing nose tackle at the next level, and he's shown he can be all of those things in college.
#20 Jah-Marien Latham – 63, 278 pounds. RS Sr.
Latham will play the Bandit position in Kane Wommack’s defense, a sort of hybrid between a tackle and a defensive end. Wommack has said the position will range from a 5-technique outside the tackle to what’s known as a wide-9, well outside the tight end. The position should set the edge, get after the passer and even be able to get into coverage.
It’s been a tough competition, but Latham has so far taken the lead in what will likely be a rotation once the season starts. Latham has been a depth piece in previous years, but early results have been positive.
Returning depth
#44 Damon Payne – 63, 313 lbs RS Jr.
Payne was a celebrated high school prospect at Michigan, with a five-star rating on the 247 composite. For whatever reason, he hasn’t been able to reach that potential, but he has shown flashes in a reserve role. He should be a key rotation piece this season.
#50 Tim Smith – 64, 314 RS Sr.
Smith is back for one final season. He’s a bit of an enigma, at times seeming like a surefire NFL star and at other times seemingly disappearing. Nick Saban has cited consistency as an issue for Smith on multiple occasions, but the ability has always been there. Will this be the year he finally breaks through?
#23 James Smith – 63, 296 lb. Like this.
James Smith is a name to watch this season. A consensus five-star out of Montgomery, he was able to earn some reserve time as a true freshman. Wommack has said that Smith dominates in 1-on-1 matchups but needs to operate better within the framework of the defense. That suggests he’s still a bit raw, but his potential is scary.
#31 Keon Keeley – 65, 277 pounds RS Fr.
Keeley came to Alabama as a consensus five-star edge and is officially listed as a linebacker. However, he has played Bandit throughout camp and has added significant weight to the transition. Keon will undoubtedly see some time in the rotation this season, but so far he appears to be playing third overall.
Newcomers
#22 LT Overton – 65, 283 lb. Jr.
Overton signed with Texas A&M out of high school as a touted five-star prospect, but for whatever reason, he never really reached his potential in College Station. He’s in a fierce competition with Latham for the Bandit role, with Keeley also in the fold. That competition will likely continue well into the season, and a timeshare isn’t out of the question.
Those eight will likely get all the meaningful time this season. There are quite a few young players on the roster who won't see much action this year but could be key contributors in 2025.
#33 Hunter Osborne – 64, 298 pounds RS Fr.
#94 Edric Hill – 63, 275 lb. RS Fr.
#92 Jeremiah Beaman – 62, 296 lbs. Father.
#88 Jesaja Bay – 62,299 pounds. Fr.
#90 Jordan Renaud – 64, 268 pounds RS Fr.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rollbamaroll.com/2024/8/18/24222322/2024-alabama-fall-football-preview-the-defensive-line
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alabama Fall Football 2024 Preview: The Defensive Line
- Today, Jokowi will reshuffle three ministers in Indonesia's advanced cabinet
- A Palestinian has died in an attack by Israeli settlers in a West Bank town
- Donald Trump Falsely Claims Support for Taylor Swift with AI-Generated Posts
- Yankees and Tigers are kids for a day, mixed with Little Leaguers
- Colorado Avalanche Feature Stories: Offseason Focused on Stacked Defense
- Should a President Have Full Control of the Fed? Harris and Trump DisagreeExBulletin
- Monday's Turkish Super Lig predictions including Hatayspor vs Kasimpasa
- The Budget is Yours, Prabowo – Editorial
- Librarians are furious after revealing UK school banned LGBT+ books after just one complaint
- The Ferris wheel catches fire at the festival
- A look into 2025 for Josh Heupel