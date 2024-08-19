Stopping the modern high flying offense is a tall order, but it certainly helps when the defense can dominate in the trenches. The ability to stop the run and catch the passer without expending extra resources is a significant luxury for any defensive coordinator and makes his job a lot easier.

Fall camp is always a time for optimism, and we’ve heard great things about the Alabama defensive line from the coaching staff. Justin Eboigbe is headed to the NFL, but he was the only contributor on the DL who did not return. Given the talent and experience on the roster, this should be a team strength.

Projected starters

#10 Jaheim Oatis – 65, 325 lb. Jr.

Oatis has been a solid contributor for Alabama since his freshman campaign and is well-positioned as a breakout candidate. When you look at the 65, 325-pound giant, it’s hard to believe he’s lost nearly 100 pounds since arriving in Tuscaloosa. Jaheim has a lot of power at the point of attack, as you might expect, but he’s also quite agile and quick for a guy his size. He’s a crucial piece to the Tides’ chances this season.

#96 Tim Keenan III – 62, 326 lbs RS Jr.

Keenan is Jaheim's running mate up front, and gives the Tide some huge upperclassman tackles who should be able to control the front. Keenan isn't quite the athlete Oatis is, but he makes up for it with raw power. Keenan projects as a rotational early down, run stuffing nose tackle at the next level, and he's shown he can be all of those things in college.

#20 Jah-Marien Latham – 63, 278 pounds. RS Sr.

Latham will play the Bandit position in Kane Wommack’s defense, a sort of hybrid between a tackle and a defensive end. Wommack has said the position will range from a 5-technique outside the tackle to what’s known as a wide-9, well outside the tight end. The position should set the edge, get after the passer and even be able to get into coverage.

It’s been a tough competition, but Latham has so far taken the lead in what will likely be a rotation once the season starts. Latham has been a depth piece in previous years, but early results have been positive.

Returning depth

#44 Damon Payne – 63, 313 lbs RS Jr.

Payne was a celebrated high school prospect at Michigan, with a five-star rating on the 247 composite. For whatever reason, he hasn’t been able to reach that potential, but he has shown flashes in a reserve role. He should be a key rotation piece this season.

#50 Tim Smith – 64, 314 RS Sr.

Smith is back for one final season. He’s a bit of an enigma, at times seeming like a surefire NFL star and at other times seemingly disappearing. Nick Saban has cited consistency as an issue for Smith on multiple occasions, but the ability has always been there. Will this be the year he finally breaks through?

#23 James Smith – 63, 296 lb. Like this.

James Smith is a name to watch this season. A consensus five-star out of Montgomery, he was able to earn some reserve time as a true freshman. Wommack has said that Smith dominates in 1-on-1 matchups but needs to operate better within the framework of the defense. That suggests he’s still a bit raw, but his potential is scary.

#31 Keon Keeley – 65, 277 pounds RS Fr.

Keeley came to Alabama as a consensus five-star edge and is officially listed as a linebacker. However, he has played Bandit throughout camp and has added significant weight to the transition. Keon will undoubtedly see some time in the rotation this season, but so far he appears to be playing third overall.

Newcomers

#22 LT Overton – 65, 283 lb. Jr.

Overton signed with Texas A&M out of high school as a touted five-star prospect, but for whatever reason, he never really reached his potential in College Station. He’s in a fierce competition with Latham for the Bandit role, with Keeley also in the fold. That competition will likely continue well into the season, and a timeshare isn’t out of the question.

Those eight will likely get all the meaningful time this season. There are quite a few young players on the roster who won't see much action this year but could be key contributors in 2025.

#33 Hunter Osborne – 64, 298 pounds RS Fr.

#94 Edric Hill – 63, 275 lb. RS Fr.

#92 Jeremiah Beaman – 62, 296 lbs. Father.

#88 Jesaja Bay – 62,299 pounds. Fr.

#90 Jordan Renaud – 64, 268 pounds RS Fr.