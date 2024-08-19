Sports
Next week: Girls tennis and soccer join boys soccer and volleyball in week 2
ROCKINGHAM The second week of the high school sports season begins Monday for Richmond Senior High School, doubling the number of participating programs.
The boys' soccer and volleyball teams continue the action, while the girls' tennis team and soccer program are ready to begin.
Raider football is scheduled for three games in week two
After splitting the first two games to start the new season, the Raiders (1-1) and head coach Chris Larsen will play three more games outside of the conference.
First, the Raiders travel to Sun Valley High School (1-1) on Monday, followed by a home game against Porter Ridge High School (2-1) on Thursday, two of the teams being tougher non-conference opponents. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Richmond closes out the week with a game against Rolesville High School (3-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be played at Middle Creek High School as part of the North Carolina High School Coaches Associations Kickoff Classic.
The JV Raiders (1-1) travel to Sun Valley on Monday (5:30 p.m.) and host Porter Ridge on Thursday (5:15 p.m.).
Lady Raider volleyball team gears up for two non-conference matches
The Lady Raiders (2-1) and head coach Ashleigh Larsen got the season off to a flying start last week with three games on consecutive nights.
This week, Richmond will take it easy and continue its non-conference schedule with one road game at Montgomery Central High School (1-1) on Tuesday, followed by a home game on Thursday against Uwharrie Charter Academy (4-0).
The two university matches will start around 6pm, following the junior teams' matches.
The JV Lady Raiders (1-1) will follow the same travel schedule, playing at 4:30pm and 5:00pm respectively.
Girls tennis starts playing
The Lady Raider tennis team is the third team to enter competition this fall, kicking off with two matches this week. Richmond and head coach Jessica Covington are playing a conference-only schedule this season.
Both games this week are away for the Lady Raiders. They travel to Southern Lee High School on Tuesday and Pinecrest High School on Thursday. Singles play for both matches begins at 4:00 p.m.
Click here to read a season preview of the Lady Raider tennis team.
Football enters match week, prepares for Seventy-First
With all the excitement surrounding the start of the football season in Richmond, the Raiders and first-year head coach Brad Denson begin their outdoor schedule this week against Seventy-First High School.
Richmond travels to Fayetteville and opens its 10-game regular season with a matchup against the Falcons, the reigning NCHSAA 3A state runner-up.
Kickoff on Friday is at 7:30 p.m. and will kick off a slate of games against Butler, Cardinal Gibbons and Myers Park high schools.
The JV Raiders host Seventy-First on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Raider Stadium. The Richmond Observer will publish a game preview later this week.
Cross Country, Girls Golf Team Nearing Season Start
The boys and girls cross country teams will play their first meet of the season on Tuesday, August 27 at Union Pines High School.
The Richmond girls golf team will hold their first practices Tuesday and Wednesday at Foxfire Golf Club. Both practices will begin at 4 p.m. The first golf match will be played Monday, September 2 at Scotch Meadows in Laurinburg.
The Richmond Observer will soon publish season previews of both programs.

