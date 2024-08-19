Snapshots: Celebrini, Ovechkin, Avalanche





The San Jose Sharks are eagerly awaiting the first overall pick Macklin Celebriniemphasized by new head coach Ryan Warsofsky, which NHL.com's Tom Gulitti told that he expects Celebrini to lead the lineup. Warsofsky said, “He's so driven. I think we have to hold him back sometimes because he wants to go, go, go, but he's a super competitive, self-driven young man, which you don't see much of these days. That's what impressed me the most.” There’s certainly plenty of potential in San Jose. The Sharks failed to break 20 wins last season, thanks in large part to their 2.20 goals per game — the second-lowest in the NHL since 2017, trailing the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2.17 average last season. San Jose has since parted ways with Thomas Hertl, Anthony Duclair, Philip ZadinaAnd Mike Hoffman – four of their top seven scorers from last season. They have been replaced by new signings Tyler Toffoli And Alexander Wennbergas well as team captain Logan Couturewho is expected to return from injury soon, and a fellow rookie Will Smith. But those additions pale in comparison to Celebrini, who is coming off a collegiate season that saw him become the youngest Hobey Baker Trophy winner in NCAA history — a year after winning the USHL MVP and Rookie of the Year awards that same season. He’s a driven, impressive playmaker who appears poised for early success. The Sharks will look to capitalize on that momentum by pushing Celebrini into the lineup right away. Some more quick notes about the competition: Superstar Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin plans to return to the United States in early September to prepare for his 20th NHL season, agent Gleb Chistyakov shared with MatchTV. Some Capitals have already returned to practice with their teammates, shares Sammi Silber of The Hockey Newsthough those skates remain informal. Ovechkin has remained on the ice this summer, competing in several event skates, including a recent NHL vs KHL event that pitted Russia’s top pros against a menagerie of NHL stars. He’ll soon transition back to pro mode, hoping to continue his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky 's goalscoring record in his second decade. Ovechkin is currently 42 goals behind the record – a mark he has achieved in 13 different seasons, including two of the last three years.

plans to return to the United States in early September to prepare for his 20th NHL season, agent Gleb Chistyakov shared with MatchTV. Some Capitals have already returned to practice with their teammates, shares Sammi Silber of The Hockey Newsthough those skates remain informal. Ovechkin has remained on the ice this summer, competing in several event skates, including a recent NHL vs KHL event that pitted Russia’s top pros against a menagerie of NHL stars. He’ll soon transition back to pro mode, hoping to continue his pursuit of 's goalscoring record in his second decade. Ovechkin is currently 42 goals behind the record – a mark he has achieved in 13 different seasons, including two of the last three years. The Colorado Avalanche are still working on completing their roster despite the salary cap shortage, which could lead to the team taking advantage of professional tryouts in September. Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now stated four different options for a PTO, notably including the former Ottawa Senators winger Dominic Cuban. Rawal said Colorado frequently scouted Ottawa games last season and that he could be attracted to Kubalik's scoring potential. The 28-year-old winger suffered a rough patch last season, scoring just 11 goals and 15 points in 74 games after scoring at least 30 points in each of his previous four NHL seasons. His rookie season in 2019-20 still stands as Kubalik's career year, highlighted by 30 goals and 46 points in 68 games. He could rediscover that spark in Colorado, though he'll first have to negotiate a PTO and earn a roster spot, both tough battles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/2024/08/snapshots-celebrini-ovechkin-avalanche.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos