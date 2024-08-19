Novak Djokovic calls out shameful farce after Cincinnati Open match point controversy, umpire, Jack Draper vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, tennis video technology





Novak Djokovic criticized the lack of video technology in a move that was as embarrassing as the Olympic champion and 24-time Grand Slam winner speaking out against a refereeing decision at the Cincinnati Masters. Jack Draper defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a US Open warm-up on Friday, despite suspicions that the ball had first hit the Briton's racket and then the floor before flying over the net, to seal the winning point. Despite the Canadians' protests, the point was deemed valid by the chair umpire and Draper was declared the winner. Watch selected NRL, AFL, SSN matches plus every F1 qualifying session and race live in 4K on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Gauff suffers surprise ahead of US Open | 00:55 “It's a shame that we don't have video footage of these kinds of situations on the court,” Djokovic, who is not playing in the tournament, wrote on social media. What is even more ridiculous is that we have no rule that allows the chair umpires to change the original decision based on the video review that takes place off the field! Everyone watching TV sees what happens in the replay, but the players on the field are left in the dark and do not know what the outcome will be. The Serbian star added: We have Hawkeye for line calls, we live in the technologically advanced 21st century! Please respective Tours, make sure this nonsense never happens again! The US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the season, uses video recording, but this is rarely the case at tournaments. American star Coco Gauff also called for the introduction of video replays after she was knocked out of the Roland Garros Olympics in Paris last month. US Open champion and world number two Gauff was embroiled in a tearful, bitter exchange with the chair umpire over a line fault during her loss to Donna Vekic. She had also had a row with the umpire when she lost to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals on the same court at Roland Garros in June. Once again, the dispute revolved around a telephone conversation. I'm being cheated in this game. You're not being fair to me, Gauff told the chair umpire at the Olympics. I think in tennis we should have a VR system (video review) because these kind of points are important. And yes, usually they apologize afterwards, so it's quite frustrating when the sorry doesn't help you when the match is over, she said.

