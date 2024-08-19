Sports
Rangers' Artemi Panarin named one of the best wings in hockey by NHL Network analyst
Former NHL enforcer Stu Grimson believes Artemi Panarin is the second-best wing in the NHL.
Panarin had one of the best seasons of the NHL in 2023-24, finishingfourth in hockeyin scoring, fifth in goals (49) and fifth in assists (71). The winger's 120 points were three shy of Jaromir Jagr's franchise record of 123 points in a single season, set in 2005-06.
“A couple of my notables, you might say. I had Panarin at number two. No offense to Matthew Tkachuk, but he had a bit of an off year this year, and I felt it was really important to recognize Panarin for his 120-point campaign, which was a brilliant year in itself.”
New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin has been picked up by Stu Grimson on NHL Network
Panarin is one of seven players to score 100 points in a single season for the New York Rangers, so it was surprising to see him ranked only fifth. Many expected him to be ranked higher.
So it was a shock to see Panarin ranked No. 5 on NHL Network's annual rankings of the best wingers. Panarin received three first-place votes for the Hart Trophy and ended the year in contention for MVP. You have to imagine that if he broke or at least tied Jagr's record of 123 points, he'd likely be a finalist.
After the initial rankings were released, host Jamison Coyle asked NHL Network Analyst Stu Grimson about the Top 20 wingers list he had put together. Grimson still had Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning at number one, but he moved Panarin up to number two because of the season he was having.
Just look at his consistency since he entered the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s been scoring nothing but points in the regular season. And he was finally rewarded with a 100-point campaign. Something that could have happened during one of the COVID-shortened seasons.
He scored 95 points in 69 games in 2019-20 and 58 points in 42 games in 2021-22, spread over 82 games, for a total of 113 points. Ultimately, Panarin didn't just break the 100-point barrier; he shattered it.
“As you're dabbling over the line. Sliding over that line when you can break through the ceiling. Three 90-point seasons in his career. Two 80-point seasons in his career,” Grimson said on NHL Network. “And if you didn't believe it, you know that was superhero status. Artemi Panarin, 'The Breadman,' as we said, is shattering the ceiling with a 120-point campaign.”
Interestingly, NHL Network had four players: Kucherov (No. 1), the Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk (No. 2), the Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (No. 3) and the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (No. 4), who was drafted first ahead of him last summer.
No disrespect to these players, but Panarin was a big reason the Rangers won the Presidents' Trophy and the Metro Division with 114 points. And that's not to mention how he makes his linemates better by running a line as a winger. Not many players ahead of him can do that.
“Again, he's got that unique flair, the skating ability I think is a big part of why he's able to run the line/the team the way he does,” Grimson said on NHL Network. “But again, the equipment to do very skilled things while playing at a very high tempo, a unique talent in our game, and amazing in that regard, 120-point season. And would you believe there's four guys ahead of him on this list?”
Heading into next season, Panarin's consistency is expected to propel him into the top five, with Alexis Lafreniere also set to appear on NHL Network's list.
