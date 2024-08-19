



August 19, 2024 OBITUARY | David Murray Quested David Murray in search April 16, 1946 August 6, 2024 Dave Quested recently passed away after a short illness. He was 78. Match officiating at any level is tough: they are all passionate, brave and willing. Some are officious and inflexible. Others are good listeners. Most have a basic to good level of sporting knowledge. The better ones have an extensive knowledge of the rules of cricket and are accurate in their decision-making. Those who reach the top have that something extra that sets them apart. They will invariably have that personality that allows them to manage players and build a rapport in a way that makes everyone feel comfortable and respectful. Dave Quested was such a man. He learned the game at an early age under the watchful eye of his stepfather, Laurie Mahoney, a former Canterbury all-rounder, who was a strong influence in encouraging Dave’s love of cricket. His skills were honed under the watchful eye of Peter Sharp, his 1stXI coach at Linwood High School in the early 1960s. Dave joined the New Zealand Police in 1967 and rose through the ranks to Detective Sergeant. He retired after 32 years of service and worked in the juvenile justice system under contract, which gave him the flexibility to pursue his cricketing passion in the summer. His work effectively ruled out cricket under the Canterbury Cricket Association because of their senior matches starting in the morning. Cricket in the Christchurch Suburban grades suited their afternoon starts better and Dave joined the Woolston Working Mens Club at Garrick Park as a right-arm medium bowler with a lower order left-handed bat. His unusual action, which saw him bowl in a similar style to Lance Cairns (with the wrong foot), saw him enjoy considerable success at senior and representative level for the Christchurch Suburban team and the New Zealand Police XI and New Zealand Combined Services team. At the end of his playing days in the 1980s, Dave continued his love of cricket by joining the ranks of umpiring. He made a significant impact in this field, making his debut in the One-day International format from 1992 to 2002. He officiated in 31 matches and was the TV umpire in 15 matches. His Test debut came three years later from 1995 to 2001. He officiated in five Tests and was the TV umpire in seven Tests. Dave also officiated in 18 Womens One-day Internationals. At national level he has officiated in 63 matches and has been Match Referee in 14. He has officiated in 62 One-day (List A) matches and has been Match Referee in 15. He has officiated in 11 T20 matches and has been Match Referee in a further 12. In 2010 he retired from umpiring at the highest level and was subsequently appointed as a match referee by New Zealand Cricket. The Canterbury Cricket Umpires Association was exceptionally strong during this period, with the likes of Brian Aldridge, Roger McHarg, Gary Baxter and Dave providing continuity and leadership from club through to international level. Dave’s contribution was immense, both on the field and in governance. He served a significant period on the boards of the Canterbury Cricket Umpires Association and the Canterbury Regional Association. He also served two maximum terms as chairman in 1991-1993 and 2005-2008. In later years he acted as a mentor to umpires at club level. Dave was appointed a Life Member of these associations in 2013. Dave's unexpected death is a great loss to the family he loved and to the Canterbury cricket community he served so well.

