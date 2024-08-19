Sports
Michigan Football Team's Offense Is Criminally Underrated
The foundation of Michigan football’s program over the past three seasons has been its dominant defense and surgical rushing attack. Yes, the Wolverines had a good quarterback in Cade McNamara in 2021 and then elite play from JJ McCarthy in both 2022 and 2023, but Michigan carved up its opponents on the ground. From Hassan Haskins to Blake Corum, with help from Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings — the Wolverines had a way of slicing up the opposing front seven.
But even with so much success on the ground behind a great offensive line, Michigan is still overlooked when it comes to its rushing attack. Athlon Sports recently released its best running back units for the 2024 season and you had to look very far down to find the reigning national champion.
Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Oklahoma State and Alabama made up the top five. Where does Michigan rank? Down to 19th in the nation.
The article stated that several factors were taken into account. Depth, overall talent, production, competitiveness, and projected output in 2024 all played a role in the backfield rankings. Not only what teams performed in 2023, but also projections were taken into consideration.
The proof is in the pudding of what the Wolverines have accomplished running the football. In 2021, Michigan ranked 15th in the nation with an average of 214.3 yards per game. In 2022, the Wolverines ranked fifth with an average of 238.9 yards per game. Michigan fell off in yardage in 2023, averaging 169 yards, but Blake Corum also scored 27 touchdowns on the ground.
It’s understandable that Michigan doesn’t need to be in the top five in 2024 after losing Corum and its entire starting offensive line. But then again, the reigning champs don’t get a lot of love from a national standpoint.
Senior Donovan Edwards is back and will be the lead ball carrier for Michigan. He has only been dominant as a lead back. In 2022, when Corum was injured, Edwards had 216, 185 and 119 yards as a lead back by the end of the season. He was fantastic against Washington in last year’s National Championship Game, with 104 yards and two scores. In addition to Edwards, Kalel Mullings will be the likely 1B in the backfield. He averaged a team-high 6.17 YPC in 2023.
Former offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is known for his “SMASH” style of football. People may forget, but he called 32 straight runs against Penn State last season en route to a win. Moore will have the Wolverines’ O-line ready to go. It’s hard to imagine Michigan’s run game missing a beat in 2024.
-Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage at Michigan Wolverines On SI –
WATCH: Former Michigan DT Kris Jenkins Records First NFL Sack
WATCH: Former Michigan Edge Jaylen Harrell Has a Great NFL Preseason Game in Week 2
Michigan Football's Odds of Winning Every Game in 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/michigan/football/michigan-football-rushing-attack-gets-criminally-underrated-athlon-sports-donovan-edwards-kalel-mullings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michigan Football Team's Offense Is Criminally Underrated
- Imran Khan to run for chancellor of Oxford University
- OBITUARY | David Murray Quested
- Earthquake alert (automatic)
- Chinese, Vietnamese leaders meet in Beijing
- Somali leader refuses to negotiate with Ethiopia until Somalia's sovereignty is recognised
- Jokowi reshuffles cabinet weeks before stepping down – Politics
- Imran Khan's party denounces changes to election tribunals appointed by Punjab Supreme Court
- Florida Football tries to be the agent of chaos in 2024
- David Frost: Jenrick has the right ideas to rebuild our party – here's how I'd make them happen
- US, South Korea begin military drills aimed at boosting defense against North Korea
- Study finds correlation between dementia diagnosis rates and geographic location