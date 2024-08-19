Welsh Fire fall short as London Spirit claim 100 title in thrilling final

London Spirit defeated Welsh Fire by 115 runs to take The Hundred title in front of a record crowd of 22,008 fans at Lord's.

In another tense encounter, it was up to Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Charlie Dean – former opponents from another thrilling finish at Lord’s – to pull their team over the line, with Sharma completing the job with a six over long-on with just three balls to go.

For a moment, Sharma's shot hung in the air and it looked like Ismail would catch it at long range, but the ball still had enough power to fire it all the way and end a chaotic match that had gone either way.

For Ashley Noffke and Heather Knight's London Spirit it means their first trophy in The Hundred.

Spirit had opted to bowl first and were sloppy at first – hitting the leg-side too often – but they soon got into their stride, with Tara Norris keeping Sophia Dunkley in check.

With a new batter coming into the game, Charlie Dean turned the screws – conceding no runs from her first five balls – before her leg-spinning colleague Sarah Glenn delivered the first decisive blows of the match, dismissing Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Bryce in three balls.

That brought Hayley Matthews and Jess Jonassen together and they used all their international experience to rebuild Fire and grow them from a potentially dangerous 32-3 to a much more stable 84-4 by the time Matthews saw off Eva Gray.

Jonassen then made a fine 54, the backbone of her team's 115-8, a total that brought the Welsh Fire into the match.

Meg Lanning has made a habit of letting Spirit lead the chases, but today she had to contend with the pace and bite of Shabnim Ismail, the South African speed demon who proved too good for the former Australian captain this time around, and was deducted for 4 points.

This was the start of a trend that saw Ismail take key wickets as Fire fought valiantly to defend their 115 yard line.

She ran hard and used the slope to her advantage, clean-shoving both Heather Knight (24) and Dani Gibson (22) at times when Spirit were on the verge of accelerating – Gibson in particular had threatened to steal the day, hitting five fours from her first six balls to change the momentum of the match, but even after getting her team ahead of the game she was no match for Ismail's fire.

Unfortunately for Welsh Fire, Ismail’s heroics were not enough to claim the spoils. Spirit’s chase was based around Georgia Redmayne, who made a steel 34 and laid the foundation for Knight, Gibson and Sharma to secure the trophy for London Spirit.

Meerkat Match Hero Redmayne said: “A long time between boundaries, Ismail bowled brilliantly and took important wickets. I don't think you ever feel in control in a final but so proud in front of a record crowd at Lord's.”

Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont said: “I'm so proud of the girls for fighting like that. In the timeout it was there to lose. It's a shame, we would have liked to have won. We got some good guys in, Gareth [Breese] and I had a vision to make it more than just a franchise where you go. We were light with the bat, but credit to Spirit, they kept taking wickets through the middle.”

Welsh Fire’s remarkable journey from 8th place in 2021 and 2022, to 3rd place in 2023 and now 2nd place in 2024, sets the stage for another exciting season next year.