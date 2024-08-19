Sports
Welsh Fire fall short as London Spirit claim 100 title in thrilling final
London Spirit defeated Welsh Fire by 115 runs to take The Hundred title in front of a record crowd of 22,008 fans at Lord's.
In another tense encounter, it was up to Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Charlie Dean – former opponents from another thrilling finish at Lord’s – to pull their team over the line, with Sharma completing the job with a six over long-on with just three balls to go.
For a moment, Sharma's shot hung in the air and it looked like Ismail would catch it at long range, but the ball still had enough power to fire it all the way and end a chaotic match that had gone either way.
For Ashley Noffke and Heather Knight's London Spirit it means their first trophy in The Hundred.
Spirit had opted to bowl first and were sloppy at first – hitting the leg-side too often – but they soon got into their stride, with Tara Norris keeping Sophia Dunkley in check.
With a new batter coming into the game, Charlie Dean turned the screws – conceding no runs from her first five balls – before her leg-spinning colleague Sarah Glenn delivered the first decisive blows of the match, dismissing Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Bryce in three balls.
That brought Hayley Matthews and Jess Jonassen together and they used all their international experience to rebuild Fire and grow them from a potentially dangerous 32-3 to a much more stable 84-4 by the time Matthews saw off Eva Gray.
Jonassen then made a fine 54, the backbone of her team's 115-8, a total that brought the Welsh Fire into the match.
Meg Lanning has made a habit of letting Spirit lead the chases, but today she had to contend with the pace and bite of Shabnim Ismail, the South African speed demon who proved too good for the former Australian captain this time around, and was deducted for 4 points.
This was the start of a trend that saw Ismail take key wickets as Fire fought valiantly to defend their 115 yard line.
She ran hard and used the slope to her advantage, clean-shoving both Heather Knight (24) and Dani Gibson (22) at times when Spirit were on the verge of accelerating – Gibson in particular had threatened to steal the day, hitting five fours from her first six balls to change the momentum of the match, but even after getting her team ahead of the game she was no match for Ismail's fire.
Unfortunately for Welsh Fire, Ismail’s heroics were not enough to claim the spoils. Spirit’s chase was based around Georgia Redmayne, who made a steel 34 and laid the foundation for Knight, Gibson and Sharma to secure the trophy for London Spirit.
Meerkat Match Hero Redmayne said: “A long time between boundaries, Ismail bowled brilliantly and took important wickets. I don't think you ever feel in control in a final but so proud in front of a record crowd at Lord's.”
Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont said: “I'm so proud of the girls for fighting like that. In the timeout it was there to lose. It's a shame, we would have liked to have won. We got some good guys in, Gareth [Breese] and I had a vision to make it more than just a franchise where you go. We were light with the bat, but credit to Spirit, they kept taking wickets through the middle.”
Welsh Fire’s remarkable journey from 8th place in 2021 and 2022, to 3rd place in 2023 and now 2nd place in 2024, sets the stage for another exciting season next year.
|
Sources
2/ https://glamorgancricket.com/news/welsh-fire-fall-short-as-london-spirit-clinch-the-hundred-title-in-thrilling-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Welsh Fire fall short as London Spirit claim 100 title in thrilling final
- Leaders Xi Jinping and To Lam visit China
- Eruption following earthquake
- Imran Khan seeks Oxford University chancellorship
- Table tennis. Simon Gauzy alpague World Table Tennis with a new tirade
- Is a delicious baked potato a gift for diabetics and dieters? New research reveals surprising benefits | Health
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo reshuffles his cabinet weeks before leaving office
- US, China sign financial stability cooperation agreement
- Michigan Football Team's Offense Is Criminally Underrated
- Imran Khan to run for chancellor of Oxford University
- OBITUARY | David Murray Quested
- Earthquake alert (automatic)