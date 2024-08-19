Paris 2024 catapults Chinese tech to global fame





Visitors gather at the SenseTime booth during an expo in Shanghai last month. LONG WEI/FOR CHINA DAILY

During the Olympics, Chinese AI company SenseTime collaborated with the Chinese national basketball team to provide AI-driven sports data analysis and strategy advice. It developed an AI-driven basketball performance analysis platform in collaboration with the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Shanghai University of Sport. The platform can analyze the motion status of each athlete and the trajectory of basketball movement in real time, and provide instant feedback to the coaching team by constructing 3D models and utilizing 3D motion capture algorithms. The aim is to improve athletes' training efficiency and their performance in competitions. Xu Li, chairman and CEO of SenseTime, said that combining AI with sports is a possible direction to strengthen the application and development of LLMs in the future. He added that the company can provide technological support in areas such as athlete training, competition analysis and competition broadcasting based on its visionary large model system. SenseTime's smart broadcast technology has also been used to cover table tennis and archery competitions in Paris, providing audiences with an immersive viewing experience. In collaboration with Shanghai Media Tech, a local media technology company, the company's InnoMotion broadcast solution leverages 3D motion capture capabilities to capture multiple people, large areas and different angles of various sports scenes without the need for wearable devices. The technology can capture real-time spatial motion data and accurately track and analyze fast-moving, small targets such as table tennis balls and arrows. Audiences can clearly see the rotation direction and landing point of table tennis balls or the intricate flight path of arrows via augmented reality technology on their screens, SenseTime said. In addition to Chinese companies, American tech companies including Intel and Google brought their AI-related technology to the Olympics. For example, Intel worked with the IOC to develop AthleteGPT, a chatbot that handled athlete questions and provided customized information services during athletes’ stay in the Olympic Village. Google's AI technology was recently put to use in a partnership with NBCUniversal, a broadcaster of the Games, through things like 3D maps of venues and querying information about specific sports. The innovative use of cutting-edge technologies marks a step toward enhancing the overall Olympic experience for viewers. The Paris Olympics serve as a platform for various countries to showcase their latest achievements in cutting-edge technologies and innovations, industry insiders say. Hong Yong, a researcher at the e-commerce research institute of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said Chinese companies' enthusiasm for the Olympics also underscores their dedication and determination to expand their presence in overseas markets and enhance their international competitiveness in high-tech. He further said that the implementation of AI technology at Paris 2024 will provide athletes with more scientific and personalized training methods, which will help improve the competition level and provide a strong impetus to the technological advancement of global sporting events.

