Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Test Series: Squads, Match Schedule, Live Streaming Info | Cricket News





Pakistan host Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

The Test series will be crucial for both sides to build their position in the ongoing 2023-25 ​​ICC World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan are currently in sixth place after participating in five Tests in this cycle. They have won two and lost three to achieve a points tally (PCT) of 36.7. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are in eighth place with a single win in four matches.

Babar Azam's team last played in a Test series in Australia last year, where they lost 0-3 to the hosts. Bangladesh last lost their home Test series to Sri Lanka in March 2024. While the two Tests were scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shifted the second Test from Karachi to Rawalpindi, where the first match will be played. The decision came after the ongoing renovations at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, one of the venues for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. The construction experts guided us in the planning for the readiness of the venue. They advised that construction could continue during playing hours but the resulting noise pollution would disturb the cricketers. In addition, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and well-being of the players, officials, broadcasters and media, the PCB said on Sunday. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Teams Pakistan will field a squad of 14 players for the first Test after the team dismissed spinner Abrar Ahmed and batter Kamran Ghulam, while all-rounder Aamir Jamal failed to recover from an injury. Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk ), Shaheen Afridi. Bangladesh selection for Pakistan Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed. Pakistan v Bangladesh Test Match Schedule August 21-25, 2024: 1st Test, Rawalpindi August 30-September 3, 2024: 2nd Test, Rawalpindi Pakistan v Bangladesh Test live streaming details The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series will not be streamed or broadcast in India.

