Sports
Talented Rabun Gap soccer team defeats Benedictine in season opener
Benedictine soccer coach Danny Britt has led the Cadets to four state titles since taking over the program in 2011, and he has no qualms about testing his team by loading the schedule with high-profile opponents.
This year the Cadets play in the rugged Region 1-4A, considered by many to be the toughest in Georgia, and Britt has put together a formidable non-regional slate that includes Buford and Archbishop Moeller, along with an opener with Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Calpreps.com ranked BC's schedule as the toughest in Georgia.
On Saturday night, BC got its first test and didn't play at the level Britt had hoped for. Rabun Gap defeated the Cadets 41-17 in a game at the Erk Russell Classic at Georgia Southern's Paulson Stadium.
Rabun Gap is loaded with Division I talent, including senior offensive lineman Justin Hasenheutle (who is headed to Georgia Tech), tight end Marshall Pritchett (who is headed to North Carolina), defensive back Patrick Williams, who is headed to Cincinnati, linebacker Antoine Deslauriers (who is headed to Syracuse) and defensive lineman Terry Nwasbuisi-Ezeala, who is headed to Wake Forest.
Senior left-handed quarterback Gavin Owens, who has offers from Kentucky and Boston College among others, was on point in the passing game as he completed 21 of 32 passes for 313 yards and three scores, with one interception. Running back Anthony Quinn Jr. was tough between the tackles as the senior ran for 101 yards and two scores on 18 carries.
Benedictine also lost two starting linemen to knee injuries, as defensive lineman Isaac Scott III and offensive lineman Carlton Hall both left the field in the first quarter with what appeared to be serious knee problems.
“We didn't perform as well as I thought we would tonight, but we knew these first two games (BC is away at Buford next week) were going to be extremely difficult,” Britt said. “And losing two starting linemen that early was devastating; that was tough to overcome. I thought we kept our heads and our composure. When we set this schedule, we knew how tough it was going to be. But I think if we keep fighting, we have a chance to win every game we play. We've got to take this and be better for it.”
Rabun Gap won the battle in the trenches as the Eagles held BC to 13 yards rushing on the night. Junior quarterback Stephen Cannon made his first start behind center. He had some impressive moments, highlighted by a 16-yard scoring pass to Bubba Frazier, but also made some mistakes as he completed 9 of 20 passes for 93 yards with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a 37-yard touchdown by Khory Moss.
Benedictine's Zach Maxwell Jr. did the same with a 40-yard pick six of his own and made several strong plays in the defensive backfield, along with Wyatt Estabrook. BC was hurt by the absence of Micah Williams, the junior defensive back with offers from Georgia Tech and North Carolina, who was sidelined with turf toe.
Another bright spot was the play of highly regarded kicker/punter Connor Ferguson. The senior scored a 48-yard field goal and had several towering punts that forced fair catches or no returns at all.
Junior defender Kam Cody kept his composure and showed leadership with his positive attitude on the field and on the sidelines.
“That was probably the best offensive line I've ever played against,” Cody said. “They were tough and were able to hold their blocks. We took the loss, but we have to remember that this is only Week 1. We have to get going and come back a better version of ourselves.”
Dennis Knight writes about sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at [email protected]. Twitter:@DennisKnightSMN
Sources
https://www.savannahnow.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/08/17/talented-rabun-gap-football-team-takes-down-benedictine-third-scroggins-jacobe-ward/74830158007/
