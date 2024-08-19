Sports
Vegas Golden Knights scouting report on a division rival with the San Jose Sharks
It's no secret that the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks hate each other. There are countless moments in the rivalry, including a cross-check minor that was a key game in Game 7 of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs. It culminated in both fan bases swearing at each other. One side mocking the other for blowing a 3-1 series lead, while the other bragged about their Stanley Cup.
But things have changed drastically since that fateful first-round game in 2019. While the Golden Knights have won a Stanley Cup, the Sharks have gone into rebuilding mode, trading numerous key players, including Tomas Hertl, to Vegas. The mission is to become a prominent playoff team in the future and reclaim the Pacific Division.
But now the goal is to give the younger players more ice time and NHL experience. That includes the newest player, Macklin Celebrini. The first overall pick in this year's NHL Draft will be the focal point of the offense, and will do everything he can to bring San Jose its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
So what should the Golden Knights look for in their “historical” rival? What should keep fans on the edge of their seats for the 2024-25 season? The Sharks may not have a lot of meat on their bones overall. However, a rival takes their game to the next level when they see the other team on the schedule. Here’s what Vegas hockey fans can expect from their opponents this upcoming season.
As of October 24, 2022, the Vegas Golden Knights hold a record of 6-1-1 against the San Jose Sharks. They have dominated their weakened opponents and kept the rivalry in a stranglehold. Their only two losses came on November 15, 2022 (a 5-2 loss) and March 30, 2023 (a 4-3 overtime loss).
That’s the price a team pays when their franchise gets older, with players like Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, and Logan Couture not getting any younger. Eventually, you have to replace that talent with younger players, with that group being able to lead the franchise to glory. That’s where Celebrini comes in, as he’s the building block for a young Sharks team.
There is nothing fans should be excited about with San Jose right now. Last season they were bad in everythingwhether it was goals scored percentage (last in the NHL at 34.49%), expected goals (last in the NHL at 41.35%) or shot attempts %, also known as Corsi % (31st in the NHL at 43.82%).
