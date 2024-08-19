Sports
MS Dhoni 'Not my friend, elder brother…': Indian cricket star on former captain
File photo of MS Dhoni©Twitter
MS Dhoni, despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, continues to inspire generations of cricketers. Dhoni last played in the IPL 2024 and speculation about his future continues to abound. One thing his teammates can vouch for is Dhoni’s impeccable sense of the game. From behind the stumps, Dhoni is known for orchestrating his troops to great results.
Left-handed pacer Khaleel Ahmed is one of Dhoni's admirers. Khaleel, who has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is, was recently interviewed by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He showed Khaleel a picture of MS Dhoni giving him a bouquet of flowers and asked him about the story behind it.
“This picture was taken in New Zealand. We were going from the main field to the practice ground. Mahi Bhai was getting flowers from his friends. I was walking with him. He gave me the flowers. Mahi Bhai is not my friend, not my elder brother, he is my guru,” Khaleel said on Chopra's YouTube channel.
“Since I was a kid, I wanted to be the bowler who would bowl the first over for India, because I had watched Zaheer Khan growing up. In the Asia Cup, Mahi Bhai asked me to bowl the first over. I ran so fast, away from the huddle, thinking that if I gave it time, maybe he would change his mind. I think the most important player in a team gets to bowl the first over.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanath has denied reports that the franchise has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reintroduce a now-scrapped rule to rope in MS Dhoni at a lower price. Earlier in the IPL, an international player would be termed under the 'uncapped' category after five years of retirement.
However, this rule was scrapped after IPL 2021. Several reports suggested that CSK is looking to support the rule as it would help them retain Dhoni as an ‘uncapped’ player, meaning for a fee as low as Rs 4 crore. The franchise had retained Dhoni for a fee of Rs 12 crore in 2022. However, CSK CEO Viswanath has denied rumours that the franchise has made any such request.
